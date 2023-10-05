MANGA in New York presented by Ginza Sony Park Project Starting Friday, October 27, 2023

An experiential exhibition featuring a fusion of Sony's technologies with six original MANGA titles

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "MANGA in New York presented by Ginza Sony Park Project" arrives in New York! This event is an exciting experiential exhibition featuring a fusion of Sony's various technologies with original MANGA specifically created for this event by six groups of Japanese artists. Ginza Sony Park Project is an experimental space that has charmed thousands of fans with unique activities centered on Ginza in Tokyo and this exhibition is also the first event organized by Ginza Sony Park Project outside of Japan. Visitors will be able to experience a unique and inspiring "KANDO (emotional moment)" by enjoying MANGA once they step into the venue. The event will be held from Friday, October 27th to Sunday, November 5th, 2023 at Studio 525, NYC.

MANGA in New York Presented by Ginza Sony Park Project (PRNewswire)

MANGA meets technology in a six uniquely designed zones.

The theme of this event is one of Japan's cultural phenomena, MANGA. We created the following MANGA themes from Sony's Purpose & Values: "Pioneer," "Dreams," "Diversity," "Creativity," "Curiosity," and "Sincerity." Together with six groups of Japanese artists such as MANGA artists, animators, illustrators, who are livening up the world of modern art through diverse ways of expression, we created six MANGA titles with original narratives representing each of these themes. The exhibition venue will also be filled with Sony's proprietary technologies such as the "Tensor Valve™" odorant control technology, which enables a new MANGA experience of reading together with "scents" linked to the MANGA's worldview as you read through MANGA in front of big screens, and "Active Slate" equipped with Haptics has been installed in the floor, which expands the MANGA's sci-fi feel. Visitors will enjoy these various technologies to savor the unique worldview of each MANGA. Look forward to a one-of-a-kind exhibition with a blend of Sony's unique technology and MANGA at "MANGA in New York presented by Ginza Sony Park Project."

The venue is Studio 525 (525 West 24th Street, NYC), located in the Chelsea neighborhood which is home to several art galleries. Details of the program will be announced on the official website and social media accounts in due course.

"Picture Piecing Animation Workshop" for Children by Masanobu Hiraoka.

On the first weekend of the exhibition, Saturday, October 28th, an animation workshop for children will be held by exhibition participant, Director/ Animator, Masanobu Hiraoka. Participants will draw a picture associated with a certain word, connect the pictures in word chain game style, and add animation to the picture to create an animation work together. This workshop program will also include his exclusive talk about the MANGA creation process for this exhibition. It will be best suited for children ages 8 to 12, and this program is only available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 5 participants that arrive at either time slots.

"Katsuya Terada Live Drawing"―Up close and personal with an artist! A Live Drawing performance by Katsuya Terada.

World-famous illustrator and MANGA artist Katsuya Terada is scheduled to hold a Live Drawing performance on Saturday, November 4th, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the last week of the event. This unmissable special performance is your chance to get a close view of his detailed and bold brushstroke drawings up close.

Enjoy "MANGA-CAN" specially-designed drinks from a venue-exclusive vending machine!

Take your MANGA experience to the next level with original label canned drinks "MANGA-CAN" exclusive to the event, designed with scenes taken from the six MANGA series featured at this exhibition. Vending machines are a big part of Japanese culture, and the one installed at the venue will offer visitors the chance to obtain their favorite designs and bring the world of MANGA even closer. It is a special collaboration with "TAG LIVE! LABEL" provided by Suntory Beverage & Food Limited in Japan.

"MANGA in New York presented by Ginza Sony Park Project" overview

Duration: Friday, October 27th, 2023 to Sunday, November 5th, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Studio 525 (525 West 24th Street, NYC)

Fee: Free to enter

*This exhibition is open daily until Sunday, November 5th.

On opening day, Friday October 27th, the exhibition will be open from 2:00 p.m.

"Picture Piecing Animation Workshop" for Children by Masanobu Hiraoka

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023

* Total of 2 sessions. Duration: approximately 90 minutes.

1:00PM~2:30PM 3:30PM~5:00PM

Venue: Studio 525 (525 West 24th Street, NYC)

Fee: Free to participate

Best suited for ages 8 to 12

*In this workshop, you will draw pictures using a digital tablet.

*First 5 children in each session. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

*Numbered tickets will be distributed to families that wish to participate at the reception desk from 10:00 AM on the day of the event. Please note that we will stop accepting applications once the first 5 participants have been reached.

* Program dates, times, and content are subject to change. Please check the official Instagram for any changes in program content.

Katsuya Terada Live Drawing

Date: Saturday, November 4th, 2023. 1:00PM-4:00 p.m. *Scheduled to end when production is completed.

Venue: Studio 525 (525 West 24th Street, NYC)

Fee: Free to enter

*Please note that entry may be restricted if there is a large number of visitors.

*His artwork created during live drawing will be exhibited until Sunday, November 5th.

Profile of artists participating in "MANGA in New York presented by Ginza Sony Park Project"

Illustrator: Hikaru Ichijo

Tokyo native Hikaru Ichijo has been an illustrator since 2018. She aims to create graphical and wholesome illustrations, as well as color expressions that employ techniques based in printing methodologies. By deliberately omitting the facial features from her characters, she seeks to disable judgments based on conventional conceptions of attractiveness and unattractiveness.

https://www.instagram.com/ichijo_hikaru_/

Illustrator/ MANGA artist: Katsuya Terada

Born in Okayama, Japan. He works across a broad spectrum, primarily focusing on MANGA and illustrations, but also delving into character work for video games and film. He is known for his distinctive art style in projects such as the SEGA game "Virtua Fighter 2" and the film "Blood: The Last Vampire," and has amassed a significant global fanbase. In recent years, he has been focusing on exhibitions showcasing his original works both domestically and internationally. His notable publications include "The Monkey King" Volumes 1 & 2 (published by Shueisha), and art books "Real Size," "SKETCH," and "How to Live by Drawing?" (published by PIE International).

Artist: Takakurakazuki

Takakurakazuki was born in 1987, and graduated with a masters from Tokyo Zokei University. Utilizing technologies such as 3D computer graphics, pixel animation, AI, virtual reality, and NFTs, his works are themed on rewriting the rules of modern art through principles of eastern thoughts such as Buddhism, and seeking out new values in digital data. He is currently expanding his NFT series "BUDDHA VERSE" and "HYPER SHRINE." His work has been exhibited around the world in such places as Mexico, Boston, Korea, and Yamanashi Prefectural Museum. He is also a part-time lecturer at Kyoto University of the Arts.

Director/ Animator: Masanobu Hiraoka

Masanobu Hiraoka is a director at production company, Caviar and a founding member of creative house, mimoid. Recognizable by the exquisitely fluid quality of his drawing, his work is featured in numerous visual projects, primarily in the advertising sphere. In recent years, he has lent his talents to the popular anime film "Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Blazing Sun" and the ending song for TV anime "Chainsaw Man" episode 9. He has also collaborated extensively with overseas artists such as Battles, Flying Lotus, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, expanding his creative ventures both domestically in Japan and internationally.

Illustrator/ MANGA artist: Miku Masuda

Illustrator and MANGA artist Masuda Miku creates work centered primarily on romantic themes. Her artistic ventures include advertising campaigns, projects with apparel brands, visuals for the ending theme song for a TV serial drama, and collaborations with recording artists. In recent years, She has been involved as a director and creator of music videos putting herself in the spotlight.

Artist: millennium parade

millennium parade is a creative collective led by Daiki Tsuneta, a producer and songwriter. The group consisted of various artists from the Millennial Generation including musicians, film directors, CG creators, designers, illustrators and more. The concept behind millennium parade is inspired by the ancient Japanese folklore "Hyakki Yakō", which depicts a night parade of hundreds of ghosts wandering the street together. The chaos and mystery of the 'night parade' underlies the group's collective vision to present a new perspective of contemporary Tokyo to the rest of the world.

Their attitude towards the arts gained the attention from other fields, which led them to collaborate with international brands. Also, they provided the main theme for the famous Anime 'Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045' (2022) and the anime film 'Belle' (2021) directed by Mamoru Hosoda. Their debut album "THE MILLENNIUM PARADE" was released in 2020.

About Ginza Sony Park Project

Ginza Sony Park Project has piqued the curiosity of visitors through unique events, centered in Ginza, Japan, that combine artistic work with technology. Ginza Sony Park was established in August 2018 for a limited time on the former site of the Sony Building, which had been in Ginza, Tokyo for 50 years. It became a new Ginza hot spot, inheriting and evolving the concept of providing a public space from the Sony Building era. Reconstruction is currently under way from the new Ginza Sony Park and it is expected to be completed in 2024.

Together with unique partners from diverse fields like art and design, music, film, dining, fashion, and technology, we created an ever-changing park experience in the heart of the metropolis, that was visited by 8.45 million people over approximately three years of activity. Ginza Sony Park Project plan was highly acclaimed in a variety of fields and even earned Sony its first award in the field of construction by winning the highest Gold award at the iF DESIGN AWARD 2020.

