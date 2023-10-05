The Honey Baked Ham Company® Launches Ham & Cheddar Biscuits

Elevate Any Occasion with HoneyBaked®'s New Take on a Comfort-Food Staple

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honey Baked Ham Company®, the iconic name in premium hams and delectable feasts, is proud to unveil an exciting mouthwatering addition: Ham & Cheddar Biscuits. Just in time for tailgating, homegating, and the holidays, these delicious biscuits are set to elevate your breakfast, lunch, dinner, or special event and make for a tasty anytime meal.

For generations, The Honey Baked Ham Company has been a part of beloved traditions, bringing people together to celebrate with exceptional, delicious food. Now, they're adding an extra layer of flavor to upgrade your gatherings with family and friends.

"Biscuits represent special gatherings with family and friends, good times and hearty meals with comfort and flavor," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "Adding Ham & Cheddar Biscuits to our menu is a natural progression for us as we continue to offer exceptional, quality products that satisfy our customers' desires throughout the day and every day of the year."

These new Take & Bake biscuits feature Honey Baked Ham® and Cheddar Cheese generously piled on 8 Southern-style buttermilk biscuits. To enhance the experience, the biscuits are topped with a savory Garlic Herb Butter and Sweet Honey Glaze Sauce. Preparing these biscuits is easy and convenient – simply pick up at your local HoneyBaked® store, bake for 20 minutes and your home will be filled with the irresistible aroma of a HoneyBaked meal.

In addition, HoneyBaked offers biscuits in two other convenient formats:

Lunch (3-ct): Perfect for a quick and delicious midday meal at your HoneyBaked store, these biscuits are a delightful way to elevate your day.

Catering (9-ct): For larger gatherings, such as tailgating, parties, and the holidays, the catering option ensures everyone gets to savor the warmth and flavor of HoneyBaked's Ham & Cheddar Biscuits.

The new Ham & Cheddar Biscuits are available at your nearest HoneyBaked location or visit https://www.honeybaked.com/biscuits to buy online and pick up in store for your next gathering.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and most recently, delicious take & bake sliders and biscuits. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest and TikTok .

