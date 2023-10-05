Dominion Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its third-quarter 2023 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

For individuals who prefer to join via telephone, domestic callers should dial 1-800-343-1703 and international callers should dial 1-785-424-1226. The passcode for the telephonic earnings call is 80455. Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Nov. 3. A telephonic replay of the earnings call will be available beginning at about 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 3. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-800-839-5493. International callers should dial 1-402-220-2552. The PIN for the replay is 80455.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE Dominion Energy