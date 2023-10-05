Demonstrating Commitment to Sustainability, SeaWorld San Antonio Partners with Pivot Energy to Install New Solar Parking Lot Canopy

SeaWorld invests in Pivot Energy's state-of-the-art system that will generate 16% the park's electricity and provide shade to 1,200 parking spots.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Antonio, in partnership with Pivot Energy, a national solar energy provider, is thrilled to announce the beginning stages of the installation of a state-of-the-art solar parking lot canopy. This landmark project will not only provide valuable shade to visitors during extreme heat but will also help SeaWorld make significant strides towards a more sustainable future, something embedded in its mission.

The solar canopy, boasting a capacity of 4.3 megawatts (MW), will be owned by SeaWorld San Antonio, showcasing the company's unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility. As the largest canopy in the SeaWorld system to date, this project sets a new standard for solar energy integration within the amusement park industry.

"SeaWorld San Antonio's investment in this groundbreaking solar project is a testament to our company's commitment to environmental stewardship," said Jodi Davenport, President of SeaWorld World San Antonio. "Our goal to is inspire and educate guests about animals, conservation, and just the sight of the solar panel car port when guests first arrive will inspire and instill in them the importance of renewable energy."

SeaWorld has a history of ongoing conservation initiatives. In 2019, it opened Turtle Reef, a habitat for endangered sea turtles with a first-of-its-kind filtration system. Instead of the traditional water filtration method that utilizes sand filters, the Turtle Reef system uses a manmade marsh wetland to filter water. Turtle Reef's 126,000-gallon coral reef-themed environment was designed as a natural biofiltration system to build an environmentally based recirculating filtration system that attracts wildlife and reduces water and energy consumption in the park, enabling the park to further its eco-friendly mission. Other SeaWorld sustainability efforts include collecting rainwater and condensate from air conditioning units for use in landscape irrigation as well as in pathway cleaning, park lighting systems being on timers to reduce energy consumption when the park is not open, and collecting water splashed from animal pools and recycling it back into the habitat.

Construction of the solar panel canopy has begun and will be executed in multiple phases, with the final phase expected to be completed by April of next year. Once energized in August 2024, the solar canopy will harness the abundant Texas sunshine to generate clean, renewable energy.

Located in the VIP section of SeaWorld San Antonio's parking lot, the canopy will shade approximately 1,200 parking spots. Beyond its cooling benefits, the solar panels integrated into the canopy will produce an impressive 16% of the park's electricity consumption, significantly reducing SeaWorld's carbon footprint. The impact of this added renewable energy is immense: It is equivalent to 28,000,000 pounds of coal burned in a year, 5,500 cars driven in on year, and 3,000 home's annual energy use.

"We are delighted to be partnering with SeaWorld San Antonio in bringing this ambitious solar parking lot canopy to life," said Mat Elmore, Senior Vice President of Corporate Clean Energy Solutions for Pivot Energy. "This project demonstrates SeaWorld's commitment to sustainability and their dedication to providing a memorable and environmentally friendly experience for their visitors. We are proud to contribute to their green initiatives."

Pivot Energy has selected Solon, a renowned engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, to construct this groundbreaking project. With extensive experience in renewable energy installations, Solon will ensure the successful and efficient implementation of the solar canopy.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a national solar provider that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software to serve the full solar ecosystem. Pivot is a Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at positively impacting society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance (ESG) factors. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

About SeaWorld:

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund , a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

