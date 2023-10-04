iHerb Partners with Dr. Oz to Advance Health and Wellness Mission Worldwide

Renowned Medical Expert Will Serve as Company's Global Advisor to Make Health & Wellness Products Accessible to All

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, a leading global eCommerce platform dedicated to health and wellness, has announced a new partnership with Dr. Mehmet Oz as its Global Advisor. Given his background as a cardiac surgeon, medical author, and television host, Dr. Oz will focus on helping people from around the world optimize their personal health goals through education and removal of barriers, social or otherwise, around the use and availability of high-quality healthy products including vitamins, minerals, supplements, skin treatments, and nutritious foods.

"Our partnership with Dr. Oz began based on a shared belief that health and wellness should be a universal right made possible through compassion and collective action," said Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb. "As a company that provides more than 40,000 premium health and wellness products to millions of customers in over 180 countries, we have the reach and expertise to improve the well-being of people in more places and create positive, meaningful change around the world. We are thrilled to have Dr. Oz join iHerb as we strive to accomplish this mission."

A passionate advocate for people living "The Good Life" through comprehensive health and wellness, throughout the years Dr. Oz has steadfastly emphasized to consumers the importance of verifying the source and efficacy of their health products and has consistently and adamantly shared his concerns against fraudulent supplements.

"I have made it my life-long commitment to empower people to take control of their health and lead more fulfilling lives," said Dr. Oz. "iHerb is the world's leading online store dedicated to trusted health products, and I am excited to work together building relationships with customers who are seeking safe, affordable solutions for managing their health needs. iHerb's commitment to quality, safety and transparency is setting the global standard for creating value-driven health and wellness products for consumers around the globe."

Founded in California in 1996, iHerb today offers a premium selection of health, beauty, personal care, and grocery items to more than 10 million active customers worldwide in 16 languages. The brand has set itself apart from the competition by providing the best possible value with the most convenient shopping experience, and by ensuring every product is safely stored in one of iHerb's climate-controlled fulfillment centers.

About iHerb

iHerb empowers people to enhance their health, happiness, and well-being. As a global eCommerce platform, we are on a mission to offer our customers earth's best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe health and wellness should not be a privilege but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action – and everyone, no matter who they are or where they are, should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. www.iherb.com .

About Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz is a renowned cardiac surgeon, medical author, television host and prominent voice in the medical and wellness space with an extensive list of accomplishments. He is a professor emeritus of Columbia University, author of eight New York Times Best Selling books, including the "YOU: The Owner's Manual" series, creator of Hearst magazine "The Good Life," and founder of HealthCorps organization working to eliminate health inequality and improve lives by educating and empowering. Oz has been recognized with numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including nine Daytime Emmy® Awards for "The Dr. Oz Show," being named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, Forbes' Most Influential Celebrity, Esquire Magazine's 75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century amongst others. He is highly educated, with an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a joint MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School. Oz's greatest accomplishments include his wife Lisa and being a devoted father to four children and grandfather to four grandchildren.

