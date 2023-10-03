TradePMR to Host Seventh Annual Oktoberfest on Thursday, October 12

Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel will perform at the fundraiser which benefits the band's non-profit pediatric cancer charity, Lyrics for Life.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisors, will host its seventh annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET at TradePMR headquarters, 2511 NW 41st St in Gainesville, Fla. The event will feature craft beer selections from Gainesville's own Blackadder Brewing as well as wine from Dorn's Liquor and Wine Warehouse. Oktoberfest will also host Cilantro Tacos and B'z Gelati food trucks for dinner and dessert. Ken Block and Drew Copeland from Sister Hazel will perform. A l proceeds from Oktoberfest benefits the band's non-profit foundation, Lyrics for Life.

For more information, visit www.tradepmr.com. (PRNewsfoto/TradePMR) (PRNewswire)

"Oktoberfest is a special event where our team can spend time with our families and community, all while supporting a worthy cause,' said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO of TradePMR. "We are proud to work with Lyrics for Life in their efforts to combat pediatric cancer. We hope the entire Gainesville community will join our team at the TradePMR office to help support their efforts."

Lyrics for Life is a non-profit organization founded by Sister Hazel in 2002 to help fight children's cancer. Donations to Lyrics for Life benefit research programs as well as an annual three-day event for children and families managing a cancer diagnosis hosted at Camp Crystal Lake in North Central Florida.

Oktoberfest has a $10 suggested donation at the door; however, donations of all sizes are welcome and will go directly to Lyrics for Life. This year's event will also feature a silent auction for items donated by local businesses. There is parking available within walking distance of Oktoberfest. Premium parking spots next to the event will be available on-site for a $50 donation. TradePMR will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar to benefit Lyrics for Life.

Special thank you to this year's sponsors:

Sister Hazel, Hawkstone Country Club, PRP Regeneration Specialist, UF Health Plastic Surgery, Blackadder Brewing, Dorn's Liquor and Wine Warehouse, House of Luxury @Haile, Prime and Pearl, Floating Lotus Spa, Pure Aesthetics, Haile Village Spa, Tyrone MD, PRP Wine International, Alumni Hall, and Ilene's Gator Store.

For more information on this year's event or to make a donation online, visit https://oktoberfest.tradepmr.com.

Ideas for charitable giving and community service as well as questions surrounding this year's Oktoberfest should be sent to givingback@tradepmr.com

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisers (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Follow TradePMR on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for the latest news, updates, and event information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TradePMR