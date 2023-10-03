Hard Rock and Leo Messi Unveil First Ever Menu for Kids: The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador, Leo Messi, are taking their partnership to the next level by curating their first-ever Messi menu for kids, "The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu". The menu launches today at all participating Hard Rock Cafes and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos worldwide. Expanding on Hard Rock International's partnership with the world-renowned soccer sensation, "The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu" features the Messi X Burger, the Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich and other kid-friendly options, along with a special nod to the international sports icon in the form of a complimentary mini golden soccer ball toy, a collectable poster, activity sheet and stickers with every meal.

Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador, Leo Messi, announce their first-ever Messi menu for kids, “The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu,” with help from Seminole Tribe of Florida and local South Florida community kids during the launch event at DRV PNK Stadium on October 2. (AJ Shorter / Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the launch of "The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu" – "Where Magic Kicks Off" – Hard Rock took to the pitch and hosted an event at Leo Messi's new home of Inter Miami CF. Hard Rock is now an official partner of Inter Miami CF, and unveiled the exclusive VIP Hard Rock Terrace at DRV PNK Stadium on October 2nd. Leo Messi and Hard Rock International joined the Inter Miami team DJ and the La Familia Street Team to celebrate this momentous occasion, complete with delicious Messi X Burgers and Messi Golden Chicken Sandwiches, along with kids invited from the local community.

"As a father of three, I have always had a special connection with kids," said Leo Messi. "Now with my partners at Hard Rock, we will kick-off the new kids menu, offering families a variety of tasty meals and a fun dining experience."

Kids can now take a bite of greatness with this new menu addition at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining worldwide. The menu provides an even larger range of options for kids to love, including a Bacon Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese, Chicken Breast, Twisted 'N' Tasty Cavatappi Pasta or Kid's Salad Chillin' with Chicken, in addition to the Messi X Burger and Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich, to round out "The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu." Pair one of these entrees with kid-approved sides like Fresh Fruit, Fries, or Veggies, and choice of beverage, for the ultimate kids' meal.

Fans can also take some of the Messi magic home with them via a new collection of Hard Rock X Messi 3.0 merchandise, for both kids and adults, including a kid-sized version of the iconic Messi Chef's Coat and a special mini soccer ball, available at select Rock Shops. A portion of proceeds from the mini soccer balls sold at the Rock Shop will be donated to kids' charities around the world via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

"We're very excited to partner with Leo Messi on this special addition to the Hard Rock menu," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We know how much children and their parents' alike look up to Leo and we're proud to offer something wholesome for the whole family to enjoy while visiting our locations around the world."

For even more fun, fans can scan a QR code to enter a 360 digital experience with Leo Messi himself. They can watch an AI-generated Messi with the Messi Chicken Sandwich or greet fans at the Hard Rock Cafe. Also available on the 360 digital experience is access to purchase the new retail options for kids and adults, a trivia game, wallpaper downloads and more.

To download AP assets from "The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu" launch event, please see images and b-roll here. Additional launch event imagery can be found here and additional launch event b-roll can be found here. To view "The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu" and learn more about the "Greatness Happens Here" campaign, read the full release at https://news.hardrock.com/.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2023, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study as the number one Upper Upscale Hotels brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the fourth time over the last five years. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads, Best Brands for Social Impact, Customer Service All-Star and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

