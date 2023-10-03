Freepik looks for emerging, talented US designers through "The Urban Canvas" contest

After announcing its rebranding and a rapid transformation of a San Francisco building in just 24 hours, Freepik launches the nationwide contest "The Urban Canvas," encouraging all emerging creators across the US to use their imagination and redesign the building with their own unique designs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepik , the global tech company and world's largest platform for audio-visual resources, has announced a contest for young talents in the US. The announcement comes shortly after launching their latest campaign in the country, during which they painted a building in just 24 hours with Osmani Contreras's team.

In line with the company's spirit of fostering creativity, enhancing visual communication, and facilitating connections among diverse communities, Freepik has launched The Urban Canvas, a nationwide contest inviting any creator from the United States to digitally reimagine the building painted by Osmani Contreras with their own designs. Using the building's render as a foundation and Freepik's new brand identity color palette, the company encourages participants to utilize the building as a creative resource and reimagine it in their own style. Contestants will enjoy full creative freedom, including the option to use Freepik's own AI tools as a design complement. All US creators can participate in the contest by submitting their designs here: www.urbancanvasbyfreepik.com

The contest will be open for submissions from October 3rd until November 3rd. The winner will be recognized on Freepik's platform, which enjoys a significant global audience, with over 100 million monthly visits. The top five designs will receive one year of access to Freepik Premium, equipping them with the tools to bring their ideas to life.

The jury responsible for selecting the award-winning designs will be composed of Carlos Cantú, Chief Marketing Officer of Freepik, Paula Vivas, Product Marketing Manager US, and Cristóbal Oviedo, Creative Director.

"The Urban Canvas aims to inspire and, especially, provide an opportunity to all young creators. What's beautiful about this contest is that it perfectly embodies the essence of Freepik: bringing ideas to life should be accessible to everyone" stated Carlos Cantú.

With this initiative, Freepik continues to expand its presence in the United States, exemplifying its dedication to empowering creativity, facilitating efficient design, and promoting meaningful visual communication.

