BURST® Oral Care Launches The Next Generation of Their Iconic Flagship Toothbrush and First-of-its-Kind Curve Sonic Toothbrush

The New Launches Were Designed Based on the Feedback and Expertise of BURST's Network of 35,000+ Dental Professionals

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To further their mission of bringing better oral hygiene to all, BURST Oral Care is proud to introduce the Pro Sonic Toothbrush and Curve Sonic Toothbrush to market. Featuring innovative designs and new technology, both brushes were created in partnership with BURST's Ambassador network of over 35,000+ dental professionals to ensure high-quality performance at accessible price points for consumers.

"We introduced the Original Sonic Toothbrush in 2017, backed by stellar clinical results, an innovative design, and the enthusiastic support of our dental Ambassador network. It remains a sought-after brush on the market today," states BURST Co-Founder and President Brittany Stewart. "Six years of feedback from our Ambassadors has led us to evolve and enhance to create the Pro, bringing forth the next generation of BURST with a modernized design and upgraded intelligent features that prioritize our hygienists' and dentists' needs."

Enhanced with reinvigorated cutting-edge features, the BURST Pro Sonic Toothbrush is a clinically-proven brush that offers an elevated user experience. Created as the peak of dental technology to provide the ultimate cleaning and whitening experience, the Pro boasts a new high-end color LED screen, smart responsive software to provide optimal care, and a category defining (up to) 9-month rechargeable battery life. Add to that a sensor that provides feedback for every brushing session via a score graded on how many seconds users remained in the proper pressure zone to help them brush better. There's also an impressive range of 5 custom brushing modes including Whitening, Clean, Sensitivity, Freshen, and Massage.

The Pro still embraces the iconic hygienist-approved bristles that are soft and tapered to clean without damage and reach plaque below the gumline. These standout bristles help the brush maintain its impressive clinical claims, including removing up to 10x more plaque* than a manual brush.

BURST is also introducing their new Curve Sonic Toothbrush. With their dental professional Ambassadors, they designed a uniquely curved powerhouse to target neglected back molars with dental precision while fitting seamlessly into your bag — thereby ensuring fresh breath and optimal oral health for anyone on the go. The Curve is fully equipped with super soft tapered bristles, cleansing sonic vibrations from a powerful motor, whitening and sensitive modes and a two-minute timer. It serves as the ideal on-the-go brush with its up to 75-day battery life, compact design, and sanitary travel top. The Curve fits into your life, not the other way around.

"Amid the pandemic, people recognized the value of dependable at-home oral care and the impact of oral health," notes BURST Co-Founder and CEO Hamish Khayat. "The Curve emerged as our response, directly resulting from collaboration with our dental professionals. It effortlessly merges professional-grade cleaning tech with stylish design to offer a consistent oral health companion at an affordable price. It's perfect for newcomers and those seeking a minimalistic, on-the-go option."

Find the Pro (starting at $79.99) at burstoralcare.com, Amazon, and exclusively in-store at Walmart and the Curve (starting at $29.99) at burstoralcare.com, Amazon, and in-store both Walmart & CVS.

*Data on file at burstoralcare.com/clinical

About BURST® Oral Care

BURST is a healthcare company on a mission to bring better oral hygiene to all with ultra-high quality, effective, enjoyable-to-use products. Since launching in 2017, BURST's main differentiator has been its partnership with and stewardship of the first and largest community of 35k+ Ambassador oral healthcare providers. In a novel coalition no other company successfully replicates, these dental professionals help BURST build the products they want to see for their patients. Together, they take a holistic approach to tackling systemic oral health issues as well as aesthetic ones by co-creating an innovative, accessible product suite and making it available through retailers, dental offices, D2C, and more.

For more information, visit burstoralcare.com and follow us @burstoralcare across social.

