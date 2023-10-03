19 Crimes and Universal Monsters Unleash Two Limited-Edition Halloween Wines!

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebellious wine brand, 19 Crimes is joining forces with Universal Monsters to unveil their spookiest pours yet of a delicious Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon featuring Dracula and Frankenstein. The limited-edition wines are launching just in time for Halloween and bring Universal Pictures' classic monster characters to life with newly reimagined artwork, featuring glow-in-the-dark labels and a new boundary pushing AR experience.

19 Crimes Red Blend featuring Dracula. (PRNewswire)

"19 Crimes and Universal Monsters is the perfect collaboration for Halloween and an opportunity to introduce 19 Crimes to brand new enthusiasts," explains Treasury Americas Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Evans. "You'll be able to hear Dracula and Frankenstein come to life on the label through augmented reality, inviting people to experience wine in a rebellious but fun and engaging way, which is the heart of 19 Crimes."

The collectable bottles are on shelves now until the end of October and are a must-have for any adult Halloween party. Consumers can awaken the ancient Dracula and Frankenstein characters to hear their spooky stories through their 19 Crimes' unique AR bottle label experiences. Simply scan the QR code on the back of the bottle, and the iconic characters will come to life and share their tales.

The collectible 19 Crimes Halloween bottles are NOW AVAILABLE for a limited time only on 19crimes.com and select retailers nationwide.

ABOUT 19 CRIMES

19 Crimes turned convicts to colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 Crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160,000 exiled men and women that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia. Today, 19 Crimes continues to celebrate that spirit by partnering with modern day culture creators and innovators. In 2020, 19 Crimes collaborated with entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg to launch Cali Red, the #1 selling single wine in IRI's New Product Pacesetter history. His next release, Snoop Cali Rose was named the #1 Wine innovation of 2021 and later, Snoop Cali Gold was awarded #1 Sparkling Wine Innovation of 2022. The highly successful partnership prompted 19 Crimes to collaborate with tastemaker Martha Stewart to launch the #1 Wine Innovation of 2022, Martha's Chard.

To learn more about 19 Crimes, please visit 19Crimes.com

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MONSTERS

During the golden age of Hollywood, Universal Pictures brought legends of the horror genre to life in its classic monster films. The legacies of Frankenstein's Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde endure to this day as the original icons whose stories symbolize the misunderstood, the outsider, and the misfit. This Universal Monsters capsule collection is proud to feature the artwork of renowned creature designer and art director Crash McCreery whose vision creates a contemporary spin on these classic characters.

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon featuring Frankenstein. (PRNewswire)

