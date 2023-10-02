Guests can unlock one of four surprise treats from Oct. 4 – 31, 2023, including free smoothies for a year* for one winner at each participating cafe

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spooky season, Tropical Smoothie Cafe (TSC) guests across the country are in for a real treat. From Oct. 4 – 28, Tropic Rewards® members can pick up a No Tricks, Just Treats card while supplies last at participating cafes. Each card will feature one of four exciting rewards that can be activated through October 31, and one lucky person from each participating cafe will win one free 24-oz. smoothie per week for 52 weeks.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Treats more than 1,300 Fans to Free Smoothies for a Year this Halloween Season

Recently named one of the top ten fastest-growing fast-food chains in America by QSR magazine, it has never been a better time to be a fan of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. With more than 1,300 potential winners across 44 states slated to receive free smoothies for a year as a part of the No Tricks, Just Treats promotion, guests should act fast.

In addition to the No Tricks, Just Treats promo cards, fall-loving guests should mark their calendars for Oct. 18 when the new Pumpkin Spice Smoothie is available to order in-app or online while supplies last. The Pumpkin Spice Smoothie is made with pumpkin spice purée, banana and non-fat yogurt that is delightfully refreshing and aromatic.

"There's nothing tricky about winning free smoothies for a year," said Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "We can't wait to surprise Tropical Smoothie Cafe guests across the country with an extra special treat this Halloween season."

*The details: No Tricks, Just Treats promo cards are available at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe restaurants. No purchase necessary to receive card. Must use Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app and be a Tropic Rewards® member to activate offer code listed above and redeem reward. Must activate by October 31, 2023 and redeem prior to expiration date listed in app. One time use only. Valid at participating locations only. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,300 locations in 44 states.

