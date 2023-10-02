Cigna Healthcare Expands 2024 Medicare Advantage Plans Offering Customers More Variety and Value

$0 premium plan offered in every service market, and all plans feature dental, vision, fitness, meals, and enhanced hearing benefits

Expanded Medicare Advantage service areas for both Medicare and dual eligible beneficiaries, reaching an additional 2.3 million potential customers

Plans available for every lifestyle, including choice of Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans, and standalone Prescription Drug Plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Healthcare℠ will offer affordable, quality Medicare Advantage (MA) plans across 29 states in 2024.

"Cigna Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plans offer great choices for older adults looking to better manage their health, affordably," said Chris DeRosa, president, U.S. Government business, Cigna Healthcare. "Our 2024 plans are designed to support a broader array of health needs, including dental, vision, enhanced hearing, as well as fitness and meal benefits. Cigna Healthcare offers a $0 premium plan in every state we serve, ensuring that we can meet our customers' unique budgets, health and lifestyles."

Affordable plans with robust benefits

$0 premium options: Every market has a $0 premium plan, and most plans feature a $0 copay for primary care.

Rebates: Most markets offer a plan with a rebate toward the customer's Medicare Part B monthly premium.

Built-in benefits: All plans offer dental, vision and hearing benefits, as well as home delivery of meals following hospitalization and access to fitness benefits. An enhanced hearing benefit covers hearing aids with predictable copays, and routine hearing exams.

Value-adds: Additional benefits available in some plans include transportation to and from doctors and pharmacies, an allowance for over-the-counter health-related products, and a support program for caregivers.

Convenient options: Cigna Healthcare also offers customers an online tool for advance care planning, access to the myCigna app for real-time health and claims data, virtual care options for nonemergency urgent care, behavioral health, dermatology and speech therapy needs, and 24-hour help from a nurse advocate over the telephone.

Incentives, rewards and allowances: The Cigna Healthy Today℠ card, available to all customers, bundles benefits and incentives onto a single card for convenient use at more than 62,000 participating retailers nationwide. Depending on the plan, the card includes wellness incentives, a reward for volunteerism, dollars for over-the-counter health-related items, and an allowance for fitness supplies, utilities, and groceries. This year, the card gives customers even more choices, allowing them to decide how to allocate certain funds.

Supplemental options: Cigna Healthcare's Medicare Supplement plans are available in 48 states and the District of Columbia . Medicare Supplement plans offer flexible, affordable options and, in most states, premium discounts for customers of the same household. Cigna also offers companion products for Medicare customers, such as standalone dental plans, and a combined plan including dental, vision, and hearing. Cigna Saver Rx: This economical plan includes lower premiums, low copays and savings on generic drugs. Cigna Secure Rx: Available to serve customers wanting basic protection and those with a low-income subsidy. Cigna Extra Rx: Provides a high level of coverage with a robust drug list, a large pharmacy network, a low deductible, plus special savings with gap coverage.



Expanded service areas

For the fifth consecutive year the company will expand its MA service area, increasing its footprint to 603 counties across 29 states and the District of Columbia. New to its service area this year are 25 counties, which includes a first-time entry into Nevada serving the Las Vegas metro area in Clark and Nye counties.

Cigna Healthcare will expand its Courage MA only plan to 17 states. This $0 premium plan is available to anyone, but is designed to fit U.S. military veterans who have earned benefits such as TRICARE for Life or VA Healthcare. In some states, the plan features an allowance for caring for a service animal. In Pennsylvania, it includes an allowance for certain home modifications.

Cigna Healthcare will also expand its dually eligible special need plans (DSNP) to 68 new counties this year. These plans are available to people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid. They include benefits such as utility assistance and allowances for healthy food purchases. All Cigna Healthcare's DSNPs for 2024 also will feature $0 cost share for all covered drugs in all phases.

These expansions have the potential to reach an additional 2.3 million customers.

2024 Annual Enrollment Period

The Annual Enrollment Period begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. Most plans purchased during AEP are effective Jan. 1, 2024.

People can learn more about Cigna Healthcare's Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug and Medicare Supplement plans and find out which plans are available in their locations by plugging in their ZIP codes at CignaMedicareInformation.com or by calling (877) 349-2897 (TTY 711) seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, (through the end of AEP) to speak with a Medicare specialist.

Cigna Healthcare products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group. The Cigna names, logos, and marks, including THE CIGNA GROUP and CIGNA HEALTHCARE are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. Subsidiaries of The Cigna Group contract with Medicare to offer Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans and Part D Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) in select states, and with select State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in a Cigna Healthcare product depends on contract renewal. © 2023 Cigna Healthcare.

*Select benefits may not be available in all service areas without a monthly premium or without an additional monthly premium. Some plans may include these benefits under the monthly premium. Benefits, features and/or devices vary by plan/service area. Limitations, exclusions, and restrictions may apply. Contact the plan for more information.

