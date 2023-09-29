YNM 2023 Weighted Blanket Collection Debuts Breakthrough Tech to Improve Sleep Experience

With over 3 Million Weighted Blankets Sold, YNM Has Been Making Better Sleep Possible Since Its Founding in 2016

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YNM, the brand known for blending science and artisanal techniques to promote longer, more peaceful sleep, is proud to announce a collection-wide upgrade to its 2023 product line – refined compartments that is a significant improvement over previous weighted blanket technology. With a history of innovation dating back to its founding in 2016, YNM has continually strived to provide the ultimate comfort and relaxation to millions of customers worldwide. This latest development, which introduces a new smaller compartments with multiple user benefits, marks the start of weighted blankets 3.0, a new era of sleep technology that YNM is proud to lead.

The size of a weighted blanket's compartment impacts weight distribution, product durability, and, ultimately, sleep quality. Since the weighted blanket appeared in the market, the compartment featured an 8x8 inch. Over the years, YNM evolved to "weighted blankets 2.0," featuring an improved 5x5 inch compartment. Today, YNM presents weighted blankets 3.0, the next generation of weighted blankets made possible through a significant leap in YNM's production technology, which refines the 5x5 inch compartment into a precise 2x2 inch pattern.

"This matters to the end user because weight is more evenly distributed than before, a change that not only takes sleep comfort to the next level but also extends the product lifespan by an impressive 2 years. The new product line is named Exclusive Line. By the end of 2023, It will start mass production to instead old version. The update will be completed by 2024," said the brand's representative.

The company revealed it had received a US Patent for weighted blanket with small compartments. The new upgraded production technique prevents weight shifting and eliminates the risk of bead leakage, ensuring even weight distribution throughout the blanket. 2024 designs also feature 16 loops for effortless attachment of weighted blanket duvet covers, enhancing both comfort and aesthetics. The blankets come in a diverse range of materials, including cotton, bamboo, polyester, and dual-sided options with various sizes, from single-user to two-person-use and even children's sizes. Standard practice is for weighted blankets to be 10% of the weight of the user. With YNM blanket weights ranging from 7lbs to 30lbs, users of varying ages, sizes, and weights can be accommodated.

Engineered for Better Sleep

According to the company, YNM blankets aren't just about comfort, they are crafted to assist people in achieving better sleep and enhancing their well-being. Plus weighted blankets have been shown to help with:

Boosting melatonin production for a deeper sleep

Enhancing serotonin levels for a greater sense of well-being

Regulating cortisol for less stress throughout the day

The YNM Exclusive collection of weighted blankets comes in a range of earth-tone colors, like light grey, army green, and sateen lavender, and is available in exclusive cotton weighted blankets, and all-natural bamboo viscose, Each blanket is engineered according to the company's strict quality standards, ensuring the weighted glass micro-beads won't clump or shift and that the material remains breathable and ventilated, paving the way for a better sleep experience.

While YNM's weighted blankets are widely used for everyday bedding, the company has also learned through customer feedback that users rely on them for an "extra special warm embrace" during life's ups and downs. Whether it's offering solace during illness, helping to provide comfort after a breakup, or soothing anxiety and stress, YNM has heard from many of its millions of customers that their blankets have proven invaluable in tough times.

"At YNM, we champion the importance of restful sleep and its profound impact on one's health and quality of life. Our mission is to provide better sleep for all, empowering people to sleep more peacefully with our comforting and relaxing range of expertly engineered weighted blankets and other high-quality beddings."

To upgrade your sleep experience with YNM's advanced weighted blanket technology, visit ynmhome.com or connect with us on Instagram at @ynm.home or Facebook at @ynmhome.

About YNM Home

YNM Home is dedicated to pioneering blankets, bedding, and accessories that promote restful sleep and overall well-being. With over 3 million satisfied customers globally and 60,000 five-star reviews, YNM's high-quality weighted blankets are at the forefront of the better sleep revolution, helping you "Sleep your best self forward."

