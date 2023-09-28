THE LUXURY COLLECTION DEBUTS IMMERSIVE CONFECTIONARY EXPERIENCE WITH GLOBAL EXPLORER LAILA GOHAR AT PRINCE DE GALLES, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, PARIS

PARIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, announces a new collaboration with Global Explorer Laila Gohar creating a transformative cake experience at Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris. Known for her avant-garde culinary installations, the chef and artist has lent her Surrealist touch to a 10-foot-tall cake installation in the hotel, on display from September 28-October 10, just in time for Paris Fashion Week. A matching, edible version of Laila's confection will also be available for purchase at the hotel's Bar 19.20 through December for guests and locals to enjoy.

Global Explorer Laila Gohar at Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel (PRNewswire)

"I am delighted to pay homage to French patisserie with this whimsical and imaginative project," said Laila Gohar, Global Explorer, The Luxury Collection. "Paris is a city that continuously inspires me, and it's been an absolute pleasure getting to collaborate with The Luxury Collection, at Prince de Galles. The property has become my home away from home in one of my favorite cities."

Inspired by Gohar's frequent visits to Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris and the art of French pastry, her mesmerizing installation soars above the hotel's courtyard featuring a color palette of soft pink and green pastels and a design of intricately and expertly 'piped' adornments – complete with a cherry on top. Thoughtfully created, all non-edible portions of the sculptures are made from repurposed and recycled materials. For those who want to have their cake and eat it too, Gohar has also translated the statement-making installation into an edible petite confection featuring coconut with raspberry compote and pistachio buttercream, in collaboration with the hotel's pastry team. These custom cakes are available for purchase at Bar 19.20 with a glass of champagne until the end of 2023. Additionally, Gohar has designed a matching gateau-inspired candle, retailed through Gohar World, designed exclusively for The Luxury Collection by Gohar.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Laila Gohar as she brings her unique and artistic eye to The Luxury Collection and to celebrate the distinctive craft of French patisserie with us in Paris," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "We look forward to further cultivating our partnership with Laila by transporting elevated and unexpected, epicurean experiences to our guests around the world."

The Luxury Collection's Global Explorer program celebrates the vibrancy of the world's most enchanting destinations through the eyes of leading cultural voices. Representing a broad selection of creative endeavors, these personalities are united by a deep understanding of world cultures, while identifying travel experiences in their own personal way. Born in Egypt, Laila Gohar has traveled the globe as an internationally recognized artist working with food as her creative medium. In her role as a brand ambassador, Gohar has previously collaborated with The Luxury Collection to create a globally inspired barware collection with complementing cocktail recipes drawing from her travels with the brand.

Bar 19.20 at Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel is located at 33 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France, and the limited run Laila Gohar cake is available for purchase with a glass of champagne for €35. Laila Gohar x The Luxury Collection candle is available for purchase at the hotel and on gohar.world for $68 and able to be shipped globally.

