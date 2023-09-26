Global Ultrasound Institute Completes Historic Ultrasound Training Initiative To Reduce Maternal and Neonatal Deaths in Africa

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) has announced the completion of the largest scale ultrasound training effort for medical providers ever conducted.

The 12-week program, which was part of a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Butterfly Network, trained more than 500 midwives, nurses, and educators in Nairobi, Kenya.

The clinicians, all frontline maternal healthcare providers, came from eight rural Kenyan counties that have the highest maternal morbidity and mortality rates in the country, as identified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Nearly 95% of maternal and neonatal deaths occur in regions where access to healthcare is limited," said Dr. Kevin Bergman, CEO and co-founder of GUSI. "In sub-Saharan Africa, around 200,000 mothers—and 28 of every 1,000 babies—die during childbirth every year."

While the use of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) during pregnancy and delivery is common in developed countries, access to this technology that can help save lives in less-developed nations is limited by numerous factors, including a shortage of ultrasound devices, a lack of clinical training, and inadequate funding for clinicians and patients alike.

The GUSI training initiative in Kenya was part of the largest-ever global deployment of handheld ultrasound probes, completed in partnership with Kenyatta University and Butterfly Network, with the funding received from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Caregivers were trained to acquire and interpret the foundational antenatal scans of fetal cardiac activity, fetal presentation, single and multiple gestations, fluid assessment, placental location.

"Point of care ultrasound is the stethoscope of the 21st century," Bergman said. "It is revolutionizing medicine around the world by making it easier, faster, safer and more cost-effective to scan and diagnose patients wherever they are," he added.

Sheila Ayesa Masheti, a GUSI Project Coordinator and nurse in Kenya, has seen firsthand the positive effect of POCUS in her country. "We know that accurate, timely diagnosis correlates to good clinical outcomes," Ayesa Masheti said. "Wherever POCUS technology is used by midwives, clinical personnel, and other frontline healthcare professionals, it will help improve maternal and neonatal outcomes," she stated.

In studies and real-world use, it's been demonstrated that handheld POCUS systems can be used in telemedicine and triage across multiple specialties. This can improve care in prehospital settings and medical facilities alike, reducing costs across the healthcare continuum. Further, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has shown promise for low-cost analysis of the ultrasound images, an especially important factor in where resources are scarce.

"POCUS is a game changer that addresses so many challenges within healthcare today, like rising costs and inequitable access to basic medical care for certain populations," said Dr. Mena Ramos, a Family Physician and Co-Founder of GUSI. "It is the epitome of meaningful technological innovation because it breaks down barriers for patients to receive better access to a higher quality of medical care while reducing healthcare costs in the process," she noted.

Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the start of this training initiative, Dr. Ramos delivered an oral presentation on its results at the September 2023 World Congress on Ultrasound in Medical Education. That presentation—"Impact of Education on Adoption and Sustainability in Kenya: Preliminary Findings from a Scaled Maternal Health POCUS Implementation"—was awarded 1st Place among many other strong submissions at the congress.

To date, nearly 120,000 ultrasound scans have been conducted as part of the program, an extraordinary boost for the health of mothers and newborn children in Kenya.

With a network of over 250 POCUS expert educators worldwide, GUSI training programs are designed for use across multiple medical specialties. The institute has released new training courses in pediatrics and musculoskeletal/sports medicine, along with courses in general and acute care medicine, obstetrics, and more.

To learn more about the Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) and its programs, visit www.globalultrasoundinstitute.com

About GUSI

The Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) is at the forefront of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), providing wraparound education, training, and administrative software tools to healthcare providers and health systems globally to lower barriers to POCUS adoption and implementation. GUSI has trained over 10,000 physicians and healthcare providers in over 60 countries.

