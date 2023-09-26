commercetools Announces its First Global Conference, Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit™

The inaugural summit will be held in person at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 16-18, 2024 .

Attendees can expect new features, innovations, and strategic partnerships from commercetools to be unveiled.

MUNICH, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools today announced its inaugural global conference, Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit, bringing together the digital leaders, innovation architects and drivers, developers, operational teams, and commerce experts who are defining and shaping the future of commerce.

commercetools logo (PRNewsfoto/commercetools) (PRNewswire)

Regarded as the composable commerce market leader powering the evolution of commerce innovation, commercetools aims to ignite and inspire disruption to the status quo. The summit will feature hosted keynotes, panel discussions, developer training, networking and entertainment, roundtable conversations, and breakthrough product innovations, announcements and partnerships.

The much-anticipated two day event will be hosted in Miami, Florida at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 16-18, 2024. Miami Beach, along with its vibrant and diverse community, is increasingly becoming a hub for tech innovation.

"We're excited to launch our first global conference and bring the leaders, decision-makers, and everyday innovators of the digital commerce community together to elevate their businesses, their skills, and how they think about the future of commerce," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-founder and CEO of commercetools. "Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit will be an immersive experience where every attendee will either leave equipped to be the next digital commerce avant-garde, discover how to chart incremental innovation for their brand, or gain insight into leveraging the technologies advancing the customer experiences of tomorrow."

Leaders across the digital commerce landscape are saying:

"commercetools events always deliver, and I'm sure Elevate will be no different! Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to be among commerce futurists across industries and business models who all are committed to keeping the innovation momentum going," said Carrie Tharp , VP of Strategic Industries at Google Cloud.

"With the energy around Elevate already so incredibly high, EPAM is excited to be commercetools' key sponsor and remain at the forefront of an ecosystem driving real business outcomes with MACH technology and composable commerce," said Shareen Campbell , Global Head of Alliances at EPAM.

"commercetools events always have such incredible concentrated expertise, bringing together commerce and technical geniuses from every corner of the Earth," said Rick Watson , CEO and Founder of RMW Commerce Consulting, and the host of The Watson Weekly podcast. "Every business is looking to be more efficient, more agile, and more ready for their next digital transformation and commercetools events give you just that! See you at Elevate 2024!"

commercetools CMO, Jen Jones shared, "Elevate is an extension of purpose –– to reimagine digital commerce for the world's leading companies. We already do this with our composable commerce platform, now it's time to share our learnings and enable the digital commerce ecosystem to experiment more and grow faster. I'm looking forward to seeing the greatest minds debate, listening to the next big ideas from both brands and the companies that serve them, and having fun in one of the most diverse cities in the U.S."

For more information and updates about Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit, please visit elevate.commercetools.com.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact sponsorships@commercetools.com.

To learn about and apply for speaker opportunities, contact speakers@commercetools.com.

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading composable commerce platform, allowing companies to dynamically tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. We equip some of the world's largest businesses with tools to future-proof digital offerings, reduce risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

Headquartered in Munich, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses specific business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changing consumer and buyer behavior.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE commercetools