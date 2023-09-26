CFO of NaaS Technology, Alex Wu won '2023 CFO Elite 100' by Barron's Chinese Edition

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, Barron's Chinese edition announced the second-year appraisement of the Chief Financial Officers in the U.S. listed or Hong Kong listed Chinese companies, formed as "2023 CFO Elite 100" list. Alex Wu, Co-founder, President and CFO of Naas Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS), is included as one of the awardees.

The 'CFO Elite 100' list by Barron's Chinese Edition is aimed at exploring and evaluating the leadership and role change of CFOs. The evaluation targets CFOs, VPs of Finance and other corporate finance executives who have served for more than three years in listed Chinese companies (as of June 30, 2023). Within the evaluation cycle, the individual and his/her company must not act any adverse business behaviors or cause adverse social impacts.

Mr. Alex Wu enjoys extensive experience in corporate finance and business management, along with his profound insight into the high-tech industry. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Naas Technology since October 2022 and also acts as Co-founder and President of the Company. Before joining NaaS, Mr. Wu was the Managing Director of Bain Capital Private Equity since 2017. He also served as a board director of several portfolio companies during his tenure at Bain Capital. Prior to that, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting with a focus on the technology, media and telecommunications sectors and digital solutions across cloud, ecommerce and analytics.

Mr. Wu received his bachelor's degree in computer science from Peking University and MBA degree from the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales. He also holds a TOGAF 9 Certified Architect.

With solid accumulation in top-tier investment institutions, Mr. Wu has demonstrated, during his tenure at NaaS, the outstanding strategic vision, sharp business sense and professional financial ability. It led to the success completion of a number of strategic investments, financing and M&A activities, as well as an ambitious and established expansion of NaaS' business layout in its globalization trajectory.

Mr. Wu helps the Company maintain a smooth communication with stakeholders of all sides. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, a subsidiary of global asset management magnate Invesco Ltd., has a large position of NaaS stock. NaaS has achieved several rounds of financing, with total fundraising year-to-date to US$91 million, and involved notable investors such as Dr. Adrian Cheng.

Mr. Wu is also a versatile activist in expanding NaaS' international layout. In June and August this year, Mr. Wu has led the two successful acquisitions of Sinopower HK and Charge Amps, respectively. The former allows NaaS to set foot in PV through absorbing Sinopower HK's expertise in commercial and industrial rooftop solar PV project development. The latter enables NaaS to broaden its business landscape into Europe by acquiring the Sweden-born leading EV charging infrastructure provider. Together, the landmark deals have well positioned NaaS to make significant strides to the global energy market, aiming at its ultimate goal of leading the global new energy asset operation and management services market.

Through the integration of capital, technology and other resources, Mr. Wu helps NaaS to seize the opportunity of global new energy industry and to maintain high-speed growth, thus giving full play to his well-proved ability in international vision and in-depth insights into the industry.

