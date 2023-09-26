AMERICA'S TOP-5 DEADLIEST CITIES, COUNTIES AND STATES FOR DRIVING

Led by Texas, Southern States top the list with the most fatal crashes according to new interactive crash map commissioned by Nextbase Dash Cams

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern United States is home to four of the five worst states for fatal crashes, according to a new interactive crash map commissioned by Nextbase , the world's leading dash cam brand. Led by Texas, the five states with the most fatal crashes also include California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Nextbase Dash Cams (PRNewswire)

"Our goal at Nextbase continues to be leveraging technology and data in order to help keep drivers safer on the roads," said Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety for Nextbase. "Through data analysis and visualization, the Nextbase Interactive Crash Map is a powerful tool to make the NHTSA data more accessible, educating American drivers and, we hope, inspiring them to place greater focus and effort on safe driving."

The Nextbase Interactive Crash Map – which brings to life the latest available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) – allows users to easily view fatal crash counts across the United States by locality (state, county, region) and time period (week, day, second), raising awareness of the dangers we all face when stepping into a vehicle.

Nextbase's analysis of the 39,500 crashes reported by NHTSA during 2021 found that 4,068 fatal crashes occurred in the state of Texas, with local law enforcement reporting to 330 each month.

State Total Crashes Per week Per day Texas 4,068 79 12 California 3,983 77 11 Florida 3,451 67 10 Georgia 1,670 33 5 North Carolina 1,535 30 5

Additionally, Nextbase's analysis found Houston, Texas to be the most dangerous city to drive in, with 324 fatal crashes, and Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous county to drive in, with 770 fatal crashes reported over 12 months.

Cities Total fatal crashes Houston, Texas 324 Los Angeles, California 315 Phoenix, Arizona 277 Chicago, Illinois 216 Memphis, Tennessee 214

To access the Nextbase Interactive Crash Map visit www.nextbase.com/crash-map . For more information on Nextbase Dash Cams, visit nextbase.com .

ABOUT NEXTBASE DASH CAMS:

Nextbase is a global leader in dash cam technology with more than 55% market share in Europe. The brand is also at the head of its category in North America just two years after introduction to the marketplace. Invented and perfected by technical aviation engineers, experienced in rigorous demands and testing expectations, Nextbase is dedicated to transcending the dash cam category, bringing high-quality dash cams that are backed, supported and tested by a team of technical engineers who always have the driver and safety of the road top of mind. Nextbase can be found in more than 8,100 retail locations in North America and Canada including Best Buy, Best Buy Canada, Walmart, and Amazon. Additionally, Nextbase offers a broad range of solutions for consumer, fleet and automotive manufacturers including Lexus, Toyota, Hyundai and more. To learn more, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow along on Instagram at @Nextbase.

Nextbase Dash Cams (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nextbase Dash Cams