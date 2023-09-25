truCurrent selected by US Foods As Energy Transition Partner

Support to Include Fleet Electrification, Virtual Power Plant Evaluation and Other Solutions to Accelerate Decarbonization Efforts

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Sun (DSUN), a leading developer, investor, owner and operator of solar and distributed energy resources nationwide, announced today that truCurrent™, a subsidiary of DSUN, has been selected by US Foods™ (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, to support the company's energy transition efforts such as fleet electrification, virtual power plant (VPP) design considerations and other solutions to accelerate decarbonization efforts.

As a corporate-wide energy advisor to US Foods, truCurrent develops and sponsors projects approved by US Foods on a portfolio and individual site level basis to support their nationwide energy transition efforts, including integration and implementation services. Benefits will extend from lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for US Foods to the communities and environments where it operates today – including major facilities in more than 60 different rate territories.

truCurrent brings 15 years of new, clean energy business, technology and finance innovations to US Foods, combining intelligent decision-making tools and development practices at the grid edge to help US Foods achieve their goal, approved in 2022 by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 32.5% by 2032 from a 2019 base year. truCurrent delivers a smart energy transition and infrastructure roadmap that aligns asset deployments to performance risks and operating mandates – thus optimizing cost, calendar and carbon goals over the coming decade by integrating on-site, off-site and mobile energy solutions into one nationwide network of virtual and physical power plants.

"We are thrilled to work with such a forward-thinking - and acting - company such as US Foods, whose vision to decarbonize and modernize will no doubt be something the entire industry will come to emulate," said Chase Weir, CEO of DSUN and truCurrent. "Meeting formal GHG emissions goals requires a deep understanding of energy technologies, policy and regulatory frameworks, and the grid operators' landscape – this is the kind of work we love to do to help our customers achieve their goals."

"In our most recent 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, we highlighted our commitments and progress against key initiatives intended to enhance the efficiency of our facilities and fleet and achieve our GHG emissions reduction goals," said Dirk Locascio, chief financial officer, US Foods. "We are excited to collaborate with truCurrent to drive these programs forward in a meaningful way."

DSUN began working with US Foods in 2013 to support solar installations at US Foods' Albuquerque, NM facility. Today, US Foods has active solar installation deployments and storage at 10 of their distribution facilities and is pursuing another nine sites identified for 2024 solar installation deployments.

About Distributed Sun

Distributed Sun LLC is a renewable energy infrastructure provider founded in 2009 that develops, finances, owns and operates solar at scale across commercial, community, industrial and utility segments. It is among the largest community solar developers in New York and has developed and delivered operating systems in 17 states. truCurrent, a microgrid, mobility and virtual power company owned by Distributed Sun, provides end-to-end energy transition services for Fortune 500 and large enterprises. truCurrent integrates DERMS with VPPs aligned to regulatory and capital markets to deliver next-generation power plants at the grid edge. Trusted partners rely upon our energy roadmap service advantages combined with best-in-class development and finance solutions to eliminate their GHG emissions and meet their SBTi and ESG goals. We deploy infrastructure that reduces total cost of operation and ownership, secures resilient and reliable energy supplies and optimizes energy consumption to match your business requirements. For more information about the company's initiatives, services, and career opportunities, please visit distributedsun.com.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

