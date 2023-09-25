HiBob Enhances Payroll Hub with Choice of Benefits Administration Solutions

The new solutions provide a user-friendly interface, making benefits enrollment easier and faster for HR professionals and employees

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work, is pleased to announce the integration of notable benefits administration provider bswift, into its versatile Payroll Hub. This much anticipated collaboration marks a significant advancement in the HR landscape, offering US customers flowing and efficient solutions to manage all their benefits administration needs.

The eagerly awaited feature - Payroll and BenAdmin - allows HR professionals to unify all benefits administration activities in one convenient place. This includes monitoring ongoing staff or policy changes, updating vendors with employee data, and ensuring that all employee details are up-to-date. Customers will benefit from having a single source of truth that easily and quickly connects to other essential systems used for administration. By eliminating duplication and reducing human error, these solutions promise to increase efficiency and enhance accuracy for HR professionals and organizations alike.

"bswift is thrilled to partner with HiBob to enhance the experience for our shared customers. We value the seamless integration that allows data to move swiftly between our platforms, streamlining processes and reducing manual tasks. This collaboration exemplifies the commitment of both companies to prioritize our customers," says Don Garlitz, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at bswift.

The benefits administration integration marks a significant step towards HiBob's overarching goal of enhancing the overall function and value of its Payroll Hub. By incorporating benefits administration solutions into the platform, HiBob aims to provide HR professionals with comprehensive and coherent experience particularly for those managing multi-site or global workforces.

"The importance of a comprehensive benefits administration solution cannot be overstated, particularly in the United States, where managing employee benefits is crucial for companies to attract and retain top talent. The integration allows for quicker payroll processing, reducing manual work, and guaranteeing data accuracy," says Ronni Zehavi, CEO at HiBob.

"Just like running a payroll hub pay cycle, our integration simplifies the process of bringing in demographic information to expedite enrollments including medical insurance and many other employee benefits. It provides quick and automated access to select people data, providing a hassle-free and secure experience for end users and employees," Zehavi concluded.

For more information about HiBob's Payroll Hub and the new BenAdmin Hub feature, please click on here .

About HiBob

HiBob is at the forefront of HR innovation, transforming the way organizations operate in the modern world of work with its award-winning HCM 'Bob'. Its modular approach caters to the needs of multinational companies seeking agile technology and robust analytics to support operations across distributed workforces in the ever-evolving economic and workplace landscape. Companies using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, upskill and elevate employee experience.

More than 3,400 global businesses serving hundreds of thousands employees worldwide - including Uala, SugarCRM, The Josh Bersin Company Fiverr, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia - appreciate its ease of use, high configurability and the ability to customize based on business requirements. The platform's high adaptability and focus on people engagement and community creation are seen in its consumer-grade user interface, providing easy access to HR processes while fostering engagement.

Awarded one of the best places to work in 2023, HiBob's global team of "Bobbers"come together to build the exceptional in an inclusive and empowering culture.

For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

