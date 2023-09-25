AsiaRF Unveils Wi-Fi HaLow IoT Solution: Igniting the Beacon of Industrial Connectivity, Setting New Standards for Sub-GHz Communication!

TAIPEI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing innovation in the realm of the Internet of Things (IoT), AsiaRF is thrilled to introduce its latest Wi-Fi HaLow IoT Solution. This product lineup encompasses Wi-Fi HaLow IoT Gateway: [ARFHL-AP], Wi-Fi HaLow Wearable Gateway: [ARFHL-UM], Wi-Fi HaLow Outdoor Gateway: [ARFHL-OD], Wi-Fi HaLow Outdoor Relay: [ARFHL-ODR], and the versatile Wi-Fi HaLow DIY Kit: [ARFHL-575], powered by the fastest HaLow solution on the planet chip MM610X from strategic partner Morse Micro, a standout player in the semiconductor sector headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

AsiaRF Wi-Fi HaLow IoT Solution (PRNewswire)

The core of this series is the Wi-Fi HaLow Wearable Gateway: [ARFHL-UM], with its portability bringing network connectivity effortlessly anywhere, and a plug-and-play design for extreme convenience. It employs Wi-Fi HaLow Sub-1GHz technology, indicating lower power consumption, extended communication range, enhanced signal penetration, and eco-friendliness. These advantages make AsiaRF's solution highly suitable for industrial connectivity applications, effectively tackling various harsh environmental conditions.

Wi-Fi HaLow IoT Gateway [ARFHL-AP] provides perfect support for corporate IoT infrastructure with its multi-protocol support, efficient data transmission, and bolstered security features, making it an ideal choice for industrial connectivity solutions.

Both the Outdoor Gateway and Outdoor Relay come with an IP65 water and dust resistant design, ensuring reliable and durable performance under adverse external conditions. The Outdoor Relay further maintains constant network input and output speeds, elevating the system's connectivity efficiency.

Wi-Fi HaLow DIY Kit: [ARFHL-575] offers a broad spectrum of customization possibilities, satisfying various requirements of both your enterprise and professional developers or enthusiasts. It's an avenue to explore and create solutions that cater to specific needs using this DIY Kit.

AsiaRF is set to officially launch this Wi-Fi HaLow IoT solution on September 26, 2023, at MWC23 Las Vegas, with exhibitions running until September 28. Professionals from all walks are warmly welcomed to attend. Through this showcase, AsiaRF looks forward to discussing the future of IoT technology with global industry experts and partners, and demonstrating AsiaRF's steadfast commitment to propelling industrial connectivity innovation.

AsiaRF's Wi-Fi HaLow IoT solution not only pioneers a new era but also exhibits AsiaRF's leading position in the IoT technology domain. By providing efficient, reliable, and user-friendly connectivity solutions, AsiaRF is steering the global industrial sector towards a more intelligent, connected, and efficient future.

About AsiaRF

AsiaRF has been a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions since its inception in 1996. Our mission is to make IoT technology more accessible, efficient, and practical to expand the horizons of people's lives and work. For more information, visit AsiaRF Official Website .

About Morse Micro

Founded in 2016, Morse Micro has the largest independent Wi-Fi design team in the world committed to driving the next generation of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) through their award winning Wi-Fi HaLow device solutions. For more information, visit Morse Micro Official Website .

