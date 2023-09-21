Artera Continues to Expand Executive Team & Attract Top Talent

Further Demonstrating Continuous Growth, Company Named to Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera (formerly WELL Health), a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, has recently expanded its executive team with several internal promotions and one new hire. This updated leadership team was created to support Artera's success as the healthcare and technology markets continue to evolve.

Artera has recently expanded its executive team with several internal promotions; Nicole Ossey (pictured) joins as VP of People. (PRNewswire)

"One of our core values at Artera is 'pursue growth'—our team is always striving to learn and grow as individuals and in their careers. While many companies grow from the outside, we have an incredible bench of talent from within and take great pride in that," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO & Founder, Artera. "This particular group of individuals exemplifies the best in Artera and has consistently delivered for our team, our customers, and most importantly for patients. On top of that, the addition of a new VP of People will help us continue to bolster the growth and development of our team even further."

Ashu Agte Named Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Agte joined Artera 18 months ago as SVP of Engineering, where he made significant contributions to Artera's technology, people and processes. As CTO, Agte will heavily focus on innovation and Artera's AI and machine learning strategy, along with leading our 130-person engineering organization.

Tom McIntyre Named Chief Operating Officer (COO)

McIntyre, previously Chief Financial Officer, has expanded his role to Chief Operating Officer. McIntyre has been with Artera for more than five years serving as a member of the executive leadership team and helping Artera grow from a 20-person, seed-stage start-up to the industry leader in patient communications. While overseeing all operations and various go-to-market functions during that time, Artera experienced over 100 percent cumulative annual growth. He will now oversee a group that more closely aligns Artera's commercial teams with operations, setting the company up for long-term growth and success.

Adrianna Hosford Named SVP of Marketing & Communications

Hosford joined Artera in 2020, helping Artera grow from 80 to 300+ teammates as a member of the Executive Leadership team. Hosford created and grew departments that have a broad impact across the company, including internal communications, external communications, analyst relations and social media. In this expanded role, Hosford will also lead the marketing team, including brand, demand, product marketing and events.

Zach Wood Named SVP, Product & Partner Ecosystem

Wood, who joined Artera in 2021, previously led the company's Corporate Development & Partner Ecosystem teams, where he launched and scaled Artera's federal market and Partner Marketplace. His new role will also oversee product leadership, including Product Management, Product Design, Product Operations, Partner Ecosystem and Federal.

Nicole Ossey Joins Artera as New VP of People

Ossey brings a wealth of HR experience from multiple high-growth technology companies, including her latest role at Knock CRM where she was the VP of People and helped lead them to a successful acquisition and transition to RealPage. In her role at Artera, Ossey will oversee all HR Core, Benefits & Total Rewards, Learning & Development and Talent Acquisition efforts.

As Artera Continues to Grow, Company Makes Inc. 5000 List for 4th Year in a Row

Artera has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list , a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Artera, recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, ranks 878 nationally, with a three-year revenue growth of 671 percent. According to Inc., the Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 700+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages reaching 72+ million patients annually. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email and/or IVR), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

Media Contact:

Adrianna Hosford

media@artera.io

Artera (formerly WELL Health): The SaaS digital health leader in patient communications. (PRNewsfoto/Artera (formerly WELL Health)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artera