Ugreen Expands its Customer Base Following Partnership Agreement with Micro Center

Ugreen products will now be available through Micro Center's retail stores

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen , a global leader in charging accessories, has teamed up with Micro Center to bring its cutting-edge power supply offerings to consumers. The distribution contract will see Ugreen products available on Micro Center's website and its 26 brick-and-mortar locations throughout the U.S. Thanks to the agreement, consumers will now have faster, easier access to Ugreen electronics, including chargers, multifunctional docking stations, card readers, and more.

For over a decade, Ugreen has worked tirelessly to develop and deliver the industry's most effective consumer electronics offerings. During this time, the company has sought partnerships that are conducive for both parties to expand its customer base. These partnerships have led to the company's entrance and success in over 100 countries. Since 1979, Micro Center has been one of the United States' leading information technology, communications, and electronic device suppliers. As such, they were a natural choice for Ugreen to partner with in order to make further inroads into the North American market.

"We're really excited for the opportunity to provide our products in Micro Center stores. A partnership with one of North America's leading computer and electronics retailers is a milestone in Ugreen's development and expansion," says Evan Li, Vice President of Ugreen. "Providing more value to our customer is one of our core values and through this partnership, we hope to achieve that by reaching a wider customer base and providing North American consumers with a variety of electronic options."

Products and Availability

Through the partnership, an array of Ugreen products will be more easily accessible to consumer electronics customers and enthusiasts. These include:

Ugreen 65WPD GaN Wall Charger with 4 Ports : This 4-in-1 high-speed charger is compatible with a variety of devices, including MacBook, Dell, iPad, iPhone, and Galaxy. : This 4-in-1 high-speed charger is compatible with a variety of devices, including MacBook, Dell, iPad, iPhone, and Galaxy.

Ugreen 65W USB C Charging Station : With 65W of fast charging capability, this broad capability charger allows users to charge up to 4 devices at one time. : With 65W of fast charging capability, this broad capability charger allows users to charge up to 4 devices at one time.

Ugreen 100W Desktop Charger : A charger with broad compatibility, featuring more ports for more freedom. : A charger with broad compatibility, featuring more ports for more freedom.

Ugreen 10-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI : The multiport adapter provides 100W of fast power delivery and enables a 4K UHD visual option. : The multiport adapter provides 100W of fast power delivery and enables aUHD visual option.

Ugreen USB 3.0 4-Port Switch with 2 Pack USB Male Cable : Working flawlessly with high-bandwidth USB 3.0 devices, this device allows 2 users to share peripheral devices such as printers, scanners, and keyboards with data transfer rates of up to 5Gb/s. : Working flawlessly with high-bandwidth USB 3.0 devices, this device allows 2 users to share peripheral devices such as printers, scanners, and keyboards with data transfer rates of up to 5Gb/s.

About Micro Center

Founded in 1979, Micro Center is among the United States' leading information technology, communications, and electronic device suppliers, operating twenty-six large stores in major markets nationwide. Uniquely focused on information technology products, Micro Center offers more computers, electronics, networking, and communication devices (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other company.Know more about Micro Center at www.microcenter.com.

About Ugreen

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone, and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com .

