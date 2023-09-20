TLG Motion Pictures Announces the Development of New Reality TV Series, "All About the Benjamins"

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TLG Motion Pictures, a leading innovator in film and television production, today announced the development of a new reality TV series, "All About the Benjamins." The series is set to offer an unfiltered glimpse into the glamorous and sometimes chaotic lives of power couple Liane Valenzuela and Don Benjamin as they navigate new parenthood, stardom, and a multigenerational household.

The series will be executive produced by Courtney LeMarco, Founder and CEO of TLG Motion Pictures, alongside key character Don Benjamin and entertainment veterans Andre Simmons, Jimson Tamano, and Len Nicholson.

About the Show

"All About the Benjamins" is a heartwarming, captivating, and often humorous reality TV show that pulls back the curtain on one of Hollywood's most beloved couples: Liane Valenzuela and Don Benjamin. Set in the buzzing hub of Hollywood, California, the series promises an intimate, behind-the-scenes look into their extravagant lifestyle, underscored by deep familial bonds and thriving careers.

A unique celebrity living situation unfolds as the couple shares their home with both sets of parents, adding humor and complexity to daily life. The arrival of their newborn baby brings relatable joys and challenges to the multigenerational household.

The Minds Behind the Show

Courtney LeMarco, the dynamic force behind TLG Motion Pictures, said, "We are thrilled to bring this unique narrative to life. It not only delves into the glitz and glamor of Hollywood but also into the relatable, often comical, complexities of maintaining family bonds. This is reality TV with heart, designed to entertain and inspire."

Don Benjamin, model, musician, and co-executive producer, stated, "This series is a deeply personal project for me, offering a transparent look into my life with Liane, our families, and our newborn. It's about showing that love, family, and humor can coexist with fame and success."

A Story of Love and Perseverance

The show celebrates the couple's enduring love, from romance to parenthood amidst the Hollywood whirlwind, while emphasizing their meaningful philanthropic efforts beyond personal success.

Release Date and Viewing Details

The release date and network affiliation for All About the Benjamins will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit tlgmotionpictures.com or follow @TLGMotionPictures on social media.

