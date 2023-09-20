For the Second Year in a Row, U.S. Legal Support Has Earned the Distinction as One of Comparably's Happiest Workplaces

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, excitedly announced the company's recognition as one of the nation's happiest workplaces for the second year in a row by leading workplace culture site, Comparably. The annual award recognizes the top 100 companies with the highest levels of employee happiness. In 2023, U.S. Legal Support was ranked as one of the Top 100 Large Companies (organizations with 500 or more employees) alongside organizations including Uber, AT&T, Topgolf, HubSpot, Workday, Instacart, and more.

U.S. Legal Support (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Legal Support, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Building an organization and culture where our teams feel valued, supported, and happy is of the utmost importance," said U.S. Legal Support CEO, Jimmie Bridwell. "Our employees are the core of our company, and we work hard to put them first. This award is incredibly meaningful as it shows that those who mean the most – our employees – recognize and appreciate our efforts. I'm proud to have earned this honor two years in a row, and to once again be the only litigation support service provider on this distinguished list. I look forward to continuing to support our employees and to lead our industry in employee well-being."

Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Jessica Frost, shared: "What an honor to receive this award two years in a row! We hold a firm belief that the best way to serve our clients is by serving each other first. We're thrilled to see this principle echoing within our team, making our company an extraordinary place to work where everyone feels valued, appreciated, and happy. From emphasizing mental health support and establishing crisis relief funds to supporting work-life balance, offering competitive compensation, and engaging with both onsite and remote employees, our aim is to lead with sincerity, openness, and compassion."

Launched in late 2017, the Comparably awards are an annual series that highlight the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com on a combination of factors that contribute to happiness at work (positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work & co-workers, clear company goals & investment in them, pride in company), each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with the goal of becoming the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Nearly three decades later, we're one of the leading providers of litigation support services and the only company to provide a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations, and insurance companies nationwide. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities across the country and a robust digital infrastructure, we can accommodate your litigation support needs quickly, comfortably, and safely from anywhere in the country. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies, salary reports, and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

