Wayne HealthCare Moves Critical Back Office Functionality to the Cloud with Infor

Community hospital implements Infor cloud applications to use data more efficiently

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Wayne HealthCare, a nationally ranked and recognized acute care hospital providing inpatient and outpatient services in Darke County, Ohio, and beyond, has successfully upgraded its financials and interoperability capabilities to the cloud with Infor. In partnership with GForce, an Infor partner, that helped lead the successful integration and implementation, Wayne HealthCare has been able to migrate critical back-office applications quickly, and set up its teams on new and modern cloud solutions that will allow them to stay agile for steady growth, while continuing to provide world-class patient care to the community.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Through the elimination of disparate platforms, Infor has helped Wayne HealthCare streamline processes in near real time, to help drive adoption, compliance and productivity. Infor's next-generation Financials & Supply Management (FSM) applications are role based, data driven, consumer inspired, and mobile enabled, and will help teams at the organization understand better key business drivers and visualize changes that will drive growth. Now, with modern, cloud-based tools, leadership has the information they need to better understand risks, overall business performance, and the impacts of decisions system-wide.

"The decision-making process for an ERP will affect your workflow and productivity long into the future. After much research, reference calls and on-site evaluations, Wayne HealthCare chose Infor and GForce for our next ERP implementation because we felt their team would provide a more evidence-based approach to real-time data and integration to our EHR software," said Karen Bales, director of materials & supply chain at Wayne HealthCare. "Investing in our team and our organization will directly impact how we care for our community. This partnership and successful go-live is a testament to our commitment to Darke County and our administrative and clinical teams."

Infor Clinical Bridge has also bridged the divide between clinical and business systems at the organization to streamline operations, reduce supply expense, and maximize staff productivity. Powered by the Infor Cloverleaf Integration engine, Clinical Bridge is a managed integration service that quickly establishes secure connectivity among an electronic health record (EHR) system and business applications, and it maintains that connectivity to maximize uptime. This near real-time integration enables Wayne HealthCare to reduce errors and exceptions, eliminate manual data entry and paperwork, streamline workflows, and reduce supply expenses.

"In healthcare, it is so important to give teams the tools that enable their focus on patients and care delivery. The first step in giving them back this time is by removing administrative burdens and repetitive activities," said Travis Hatmaker, Infor senior vice president, industry & solution strategy. "At Infor, we recognize the need to eliminate data silos and make information sharing easy and efficient. We listen to our customers, and we continue to invest in developing solutions that will allow them to be agile, prevent errors, increase patient satisfaction, and use their technology more intelligently in a world where it is overwhelmingly necessary to do more with less."

Learn more about Infor Healthcare solutions: https://www.infor.com/industries/healthcare

About Wayne HealthCare

Located in Greenville, Ohio, Wayne HealthCare is a nonprofit hospital that provides inpatient and outpatient services to individuals from birth to geriatrics. Serving its communities since 1922, it is an organization of 450 employees and volunteers, and a team of 250 credentialed providers collaboratively providing medical and specialty services in Darke County, Ohio. Wayne HealthCare includes the main hospital campus, Wayne Hospital Company Professional Services, LLC, which includes Wayne Surgeons, Western Ohio OBGYN and Wayne Primary Care & Walk-In Services Greenville and Union City. Visit waynehealthcare.org.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

christina.ledger@infor.com

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor