Nia Tero Invites You to a Conversation About Indigenous Guardianship at Climate Week 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 20, Nia Tero will host a conversation at Climate Week about the vital role that Indigenous Peoples' guardianship of their territories plays in mitigating climate change.

September 17th - Indigenous-led climate march in New York, calling for an end to fossil fuels. Photo: © Tracy Rector/Nia Tero (PRNewswire)

Climate Week Event: Why Indigenous Guardians are Essential for Meeting Climate Targets

Indigenous territories sustain much of the world's healthiest ecosystems and remaining biodiversity, which are essential to our global climate, fresh water, and food security. The unique forms of Indigenous governance, collective wisdom, and cultural vitality directly contribute to the health of the ecosystems Indigenous Peoples inhabit..

Nia Tero invites you in-person and virtually to listen to Indigenous representatives about how the ancestral knowledge and wisdom of Indigenous Peoples in managing their territories across the world can help tackle the climate crisis and learn ways Indigenous Peoples and non-Indigenous Peoples can work together to promote changes.

Date & Time: September 20, 2023, from 3:30 – 5:00 pm ET

Location: Nature Positive Hub - Madison Hub, Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York City, NY

The health and habitability of the Earth pivots on whether Indigenous Peoples can continue to sustain the natural ecosystems in their ancestral territories. This conversation between Indigenous activists, human rights lawyers, and funders invites guests to think about the ways in which climate change can be addressed through Indigenous solutions. We will also reflect on our collective sense of what is possible and how to prepare post-Climate Week and, in the lead-up, for COP28 from 30 November until 12 December 2023.

Featuring:

Nara Baré, Indigenous Leader and Brazil Representative, Nia Tero ( Baré People , Brazil )

Vicky Tauli Corpuz , Former UN Special Rapporteur for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples ( Kankanaey Igorot, Philippines )

Nemonte Nenquimo, Founder, Amazon Frontlines and Ceibo Alliance ( Waorani, Ecuador )

Paul Roughan , Pasifika Strategic Lead, Nia Tero ( Are'are , Solomon Islands )

Peter Seligmann , CEO & Founder, Nia Tero ( USA )

Kynan Tegar, Filmmaker and Activist (Dayak Iban, Sungai Utik, Indonesia )

Watch online: https://tnc.zoom.us/j/97718246008

More about this event: https://crm.nature4climate.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=46

More about Nia Tero's Climate Week events: https://www.niatero.org/climateweek

For Press Inquiries: pressofficer@niatero.org

