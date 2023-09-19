ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark case involving a minor, injury attorney Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman, has once again proven her unparalleled dedication to justice for injured children. Parman recovered over $11 million on behalf of a young boy who suffered a brain injury due to a window-related accident in his own bedroom.

NATION’S BEST CHILDREN’S INJURY LAWYER SUPER WOMAN SUPER LAWYER (PRNewswire)

The incident occurred as the boy played alongside his brother, when an unfortunate mishap led to a fall through a defective window. Super Woman Super Lawyer held various parties accountable, including the Homeowners Association (HOA), the window manufacturer, and the property's brokers.

With a resounding 99% success rate and over $1 billion recovered for the injured, Parman has solidified her reputation as the nation's best children's injury attorney and the go-to legal powerhouse for children's injury cases. Parman's track record is a testament to her dedication to injured children.

A key aspect of Super Woman Super Lawyer's approach is recognizing the importance of children in our community and their role in shaping our future. As a mother herself, Parman brings empathy to children's cases, ensuring their emotional and physical well-being remains paramount throughout the legal process. Her team fights aggressively for our nation's youngest generation, making this balance of compassionate service and aggressive representation one of the most effective approaches to injury representation for children.

"Childhood injuries have a ripple effect that extends far beyond the physical wounds. They disrupt innocence, shatter families, and rob children of the carefree moments they deserve. I am dedicated to fighting relentlessly for justice on behalf of these families who have shown me unwavering faith," Parman said.

Parman's commitment to children goes beyond her legal accomplishments. Her passion for children led her to establish the Maryam Parman Foundation for Children in 2018. This foundation stands as a testament to delivering justice for injured children, and contributes to medical treatments, growth and development for all children.

Super Woman Super Lawyer 's victory in the case involving the young boy's injury underscores her position as the nation's best children's injury lawyer. Her remarkable success rate, coupled with her deep empathy for her clients and her philanthropic initiatives, sets her apart as a beacon of hope for families navigating the challenges of childhood injury cases.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Super Woman Super Lawyer