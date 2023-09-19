4A'S ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH 51TOCARBONZERO (51-0)

Partnership Will Support Agency Members in Establishing Their Carbon Footprint

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4A's ( American Association of Advertising Agencies) , the leading U.S.-based advertising and marketing communications trade association, today announced a partnership with London-based climate success platform 51toCarbonZero (51-0) to help the 4A's member agencies establish their carbon footprint. 51-0 helps companies measure, analyze and report their carbon footprint and create accountable transition plans to accelerate their journey to achieve net zero.

"Incorporating sustainability into agency decision-making should be an imperative across the advertising and marketing industry today. This partnership is an important step forward in supporting 4A's members in being part of the global solution to address climate change," said Marla Kaplowitz, President and CEO, 4A's.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with 51-0 in conjunction with Climate Week NYC 2023. Our commitment to walking the walk around sustainability efforts and helping our members do the same for themselves and their clients is unwavering. This partnership will offer 4A's members discounted access to a powerful, cloud-based tool to understand their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and help them make measurable progress toward their net-zero journey," added Alison Pepper, EVP, Government Relations & Sustainability, 4A's. "With the recent passage of California's historic emissions disclosure law and efforts by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it's clear that lawmakers and regulators see the importance of companies establishing baseline carbon footprints, and then working to reduce those numbers."

"This partnership marks a transformative moment in the advertising world. Historically, agencies faced obstacles in advancing toward net-zero goals due to limited expertise and resources. Starting today, agencies gain access to the powerful and cost-efficient 51-0 platform, empowering them to kickstart or accelerate their journey towards net zero. Crucially, they also gain the invaluable support of our team of climate experts, ready to provide all the technical guidance needed. With a universal tool and a common language within the 4A's member ecosystem, we can now create the transparency, accountability, and tangible progress toward net-zero that advertisers have been calling for," said 51-0 CEO and co-founder, Richard Davis.

The 51-0 platform will streamline the process for the 4As to create an audit-ready carbon footprint, craft a credible net-zero plan and deliver real progress. All data is accessible through a user-friendly interactive dashboard and can be swiftly exported to generate reports in line with the disclosure standards expected by advertisers and investors. Going beyond measurement, the platform offers decarbonisation recommendations and a set of tools to engage employees and monitor progress. This empowers companies to genuinely work towards achieving net-zero emissions.

About the 4A's

The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. With a focus on advocacy, talent and creating impact, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

About 51–0

51-0 is a European based Climate success platform designed to help Global Companies measure, analyze & report at a corporate level their total carbon footprint, and create accountable transition plans to accelerate their journey to achieve net zero.

For more information on this partnership and 51toCarbonZero, contact CEO and Co-founder Richard Davis (Richard.Davis@51toCarbonZero.com) or 51-0's North America GM David Murnick ( David.Murnick@51toCarbonZero.com ).

