Staffmark Group Kicks Off Job Fest 2023 - A Celebration of Employee Appreciation and Opportunity

CINCINNATI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a leading provider of workforce solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Job Fest 2023, a recruiting and retention campaign designed to connect job seekers with new opportunities and reward hardworking employees.

Job Fest is an annual recruiting and retention campaign designed to connect job seekers with new opportunities and reward hardworking employees. It is hosted by Staffmark Group’s commercial staffing companies: Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark. This year's event include a $100k Giveaway, with $1,000 going to 100 winners over the course of 10 weeks. (PRNewswire)

"Job Fest one way we give back to the people who drive our success." - Stacey Lane , Staffmark Group CEO

The annual event is hosted by Staffmark Group's commercial staffing companies: Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark. It is held during the fall months, a peak season for many of their industrial and warehouse clients, and it includes special events and giveaways for employees. This year, Staffmark Group is giving away a total of $100,000, with $1,000 going to 100 winners over the course of 10 weeks.

Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark employees will earn an entry in the contest for every 32+-hour week they work. The more weeks they work, the more chances they will have to win. Winners will be selected at random each week, and they will be shared on social media and the Job Fest website, www.worknowandwin.com.

Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the annual event: "Staffmark Group's vision is to be the heart between people and jobs, and Job Fest one way we give back to the people who drive our success. We're thrilled to impact 100 lives this year! This will be the largest group of winners we've had during Job Fest, and we have ambitious goals to also hire a record number of people during this year's event. It's going to be an exciting peak season!"

Job Fest kicks off today, September 18. The first group of winners will be announced the week of October 1 and the final winners will be announced the week of December 3.

To stay updated on Job Fest, visit www.worknowandwin.com. To learn more about the Staffmark Group family of brands, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

Staffmark Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Staffmark Group