Precision Optical Technologies Revolutionizes Passive Optical Networking with OpenPath™ -- An End-to-End, Turnkey, Future-Ready Solution

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision OT , a global optical system engineering and integration company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking end-to-end Passive Optical Network (PON) Access Solution - OpenPath™. This game-changing product is set to redraw the PON landscape, empowering Multiple System Operators (MSOs), Service Providers or any Access Network with unmatched ease, flexibility and efficiency in deploying and managing PON networks.

OpenPath™ is a comprehensive turnkey solution that encompasses all the critical components of a PON network, including Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), optics, splitters, Optical Network Units (ONUs), and cutting-edge controller software. Initially set to support XGS-PON (10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Networks), Precision OT's holistic approach makes it easier for network operators to deploy their own PONs on the timelines they require.

By enabling a more open PON ecosystem, OpenPath™ will lower lead times and remove the multiple barriers to entry that many network operators face. Unlike typical, proprietary solutions, Precision OT's system leverages a white box hardware model, which supports the integration of a diverse array of ONUs and ONTs. This effectively eliminates the vendor-lock scenario, making it faster and simpler for MSOs, telcos and other customers to acquire and deploy the equipment they need from Precision OT. As well, OpenPath™'s user-friendly management system software interface enables the company's customers to bring all the components of Precision OT's turnkey system together, ensuring optimal performance and interoperability with any existing infrastructure and software systems they may have.

As end-user demand for greater bandwidth continues to grow, Precision OT's solution suite is uniquely poised to help create and extend last-mile fiber networks. According to Fortune Business Insights , the global PON market will grow from $13.76 billion in 2023 to $35.59 billion in 2030. With OpenPath™, the company is well-positioned to play a crucial role in speeding PON deployments with the same quality and support it has provided its customers since its inception.

"Our new PON solution, OpenPath™, is a reflection of our expertise and commitment to fulfilling customer-requested solutions that evolve to go far beyond today," said David Halladay, President and CEO of Precision OT. "OpenPath™ will transform PON deployments, providing our customers with the high-quality tools, customer support and management software they need to deliver the ultra-fast broadband services their end-users desire."

Precision OT's OpenPath™ solution will bring customers:

Ability to converge services (residential, commercial, and wireless) over a single infrastructure

Ability to reuse existing Optical Distribution Network (ODN)/passive resources

An end to vendor-lock with significant financial benefits

Upgrade eligibility for additional form factors and future PON technologies

Intuitive software and full support

Precision OT will be onsite at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, held October 16-19 in Denver, Colorado, to demonstrate its breakthrough solution, OpenPath™, from October 16 - 19th. Visit Booth #565 to meet with the team onsite, or pre-book a meeting here: https://info.precisionot.com/l/775873/2023-07-20/2sc6k3f

Custom lab trials will be available beginning immediately.

About Precision OT

Precision Optical Technologies, Inc. is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com .

