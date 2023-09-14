Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Advances in California, Adds Alarm Service in Palm Desert with Acquisition of AMSconnect

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired AMSconnect, a commercial security and alarm systems company in Palm Desert, California. This deal marks Pye-Barker's first location in the Coachella Valley region of southern California, enhancing the company's full-service capabilities in the state, an important addition in Pye-Barker's mission to become the nation's preferred fire protection, life safety and security provider.

AMSconnect provides a full suite of security services for businesses, homeowners and community managers to protect lives and livelihoods. These include 24/7 alarm monitoring, fire and security alarms, video surveillance, emergency alert systems, access control and fully integrated AV, network and smart device solutions. AMSconnect is built on continual innovation and harnessing the power of technology to create a safer world and improve quality of life.

"We chose Pye-Barker to continue the legacy of AMSconnect because of their high standards for customer service, their company values and the great management team," said Craig Snair, Co-owner of AMS. "The entire process of working with Pye-Barker has exceeded our expectations."

"Pye-Barker continues to extend our full-service operations to every corner of California and the broader U.S. by partnering with values-oriented and innovative organizations like AMSconnect," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're proud to have AMSconnect – which recognizes our commitment to customer and team – as part of the Pye-Barker family."

AMSconnect's highly skilled team, along with Craig Snair and President and Co-owner Stephanie Loog, will continue to serve customers in the Palm Desert area.

AMSconnect was represented by Rory Russell with Acquisition and Funding Services.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 170 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,100 team members.

Contact:

Eric Garner

President, Pye-Barker Alarm Division

(801) 395-8738

eric.garner@pyebarkerfs.com

