Full Circle Lithium Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Carlos Vicens, Chief Executive Officer ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange.

With a fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia, USA and a complement of seasoned lithium experts, FCL is a lithium processor focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange