A Clearer Vision of Surgery: Stryker Releases its Next-Generation of Advanced Surgical Cameras

Stryker's 1788 camera platform brings enhanced technology to the operating room – including a wider color gamut, more vivid white light and new fluorescence imaging capabilities

SAN JOSE, California, USA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, today unveiled the next-generation of minimally invasive surgical cameras: the 1788 platform. The fully enhanced camera is set to advance surgery across multiple specialties.

Stryker's 1788 camera platform (PRNewswire)

The all-in-one surgical camera platform offers a more vibrant image with balanced lighting, a wider color gamut and clearer delineation of fluorescence signals1. The platform is designed for improved visualization of blood flow and critical anatomy and has the ability to visualize multiple optical imaging agents – when it matters most.

"When it comes to surgical outcomes, dependable imaging is one of the most critical factors. With the enhanced imaging capabilities of the 1788, surgeons have a complete surgical camera technology that provides consistent and vivid imaging," said Dr. Matthew Albert, colon and rectal surgeon at Advent Health. "Patients deserve high-quality care, and we're thrilled that this solution allows our operating room teams to deliver just that."

The 1788 platform is compatible with the currently marketed imaging agents and adaptable to new agents and fluorescence modes as they become available.

The advances in this technology also enable a broader range of clinical applications and enhance additional specialties, including urology, neurology, and ear, nose and throat.

"Stryker partnered with our surgeon users to design the 1788 platform to be a powerful partner in the OR and to enhance the surgical experience across specialties. This is another way in which Stryker is living up to its rich legacy of delivering the most innovative surgical technology to help surgeons support improved patient outcomes," said Andrés Rosales, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Endoscopy business unit.

"The early feedback has been that the 1788 camera delivers better fluorescence imaging and an enhanced user experience, which is particularly helpful in those deep or highly complex cases when surgeons are working in tight cavities—such as sinus cases and pituitary resections," added Rosales.

"Clear visualization is a necessity when a patient's life is in your hands. It's important that surgeons can visualize perfusion and critical anatomy to make surgical decisions intraoperatively," said Dr. Albert.

Notable features of the 1788 platform include:

Wider color gamut for 62.5x more visible colors

Improved fluorescence imaging with better consistency

High dynamic range and new tone mode for more balanced lighting

Cleared to visualize CYTALUX®, an imaging agent designed to illuminate lung and ovarian cancer intraoperatively2

Stryker will debut this new technology at the American College of Surgeons' Clinical Congress on October 23-25, 2023, in Boston at Booth #620.

Learn more at stryker.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at stryker.com.

Media contacts

Erin Noel, Inprela

651.677.2027 ext. 1027

enoel@inprela.com

Laura Vickers, Stryker

214.926.3673

laura.vickers@stryker.com



1 1000904469 Comparisons are to previous generation unless noted otherwise

2 NDA 214907 for approved indications of use

Disclaimer: Dr. Albert is a paid consultant for Stryker

