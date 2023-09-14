Chicago Law Firm, Moll Law Group, is Investigating the Filing of a Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against the Makers of Many Over-the-Counter Cold and Allergy Medications Like NyQuil, Benadryl, Sudafed and Mucinex

Chicago Law Firm, Moll Law Group, is Investigating the Filing of a Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against the Makers of Many Over-the-Counter Cold and Allergy Medications Like NyQuil, Benadryl, Sudafed and Mucinex

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moll Law Group, a Chicago-based law firm stated today that it is investigating the filing of a nationwide class action lawsuit against the makers of many popular over-the-counter cold and allergy medications like Nyquil, Benadryl, Sudafed and Mucinex.

Moll Law Group Logo (PRNewswire)

The main ingredient used in these medications – phenylephrine - doesn't actually work, an advisory panel to the FDA said. The FDA could begin removing these products from the market soon. Consumers, it seems, have been sold ineffective medications for years.

These products are the most popular oral decongestant in the United States, generating over $1.8 billion in sales last year, according to data presented Monday by FDA officials.

Recent studies have proven that these drugs failed to outperform placebo pills in patients with cold and allergy congestion.

If you would like to make a claim, please contact Moll Law Group at 312.462.1700 or complete our form at molllawgroup.com.

About Moll Law Group

Moll Law Group is a National Injury Law Firm based in Chicago helping injured victims obtain the compensation they deserve.

SOURCE:

Ken Moll

Moll Law Group

180 N Stetson Ave

35th Floor

Chicago, IL 60601

TEL: 312.462.1700

EMAIL: info@molllawgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moll Law Group