Brazos Residential is fully vertically integrated with the launch of Brazos Residential Management, its property management subsidiary

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, a leading real estate private equity firm specializing in multifamily investments, is proud to announce the establishment of Brazos Residential Management (BRM), its own property management company. This strategic initiative, along with incorporating in-house construction management, completes Brazos' full vertical integration and represents a significant milestone in its trajectory of growth and success.

Michele Flores, Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

With nearly 4,000 multifamily units under its ownership across the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area and North Carolina, totaling $425 million in assets under management, Brazos Residential has firmly established itself as a leader in the multifamily real estate market. The creation of Brazos Residential Management is a logical progression, amplifying the firm's capacity to deliver exceptional living experiences for residents while optimizing property performance and maximizing returns for its investment partners.

Brazos Residential Management will harness Brazos Residential's extensive experience as long-term property operators and investors to provide top-tier property management services. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, under the leadership of Michele Flores, Brazos Residential's COO, the company will oversee the management of Brazos Residential's existing multifamily communities, ensuring residents receive unparalleled service and support.

"Brazos Residential Management represents the next phase in our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our residents and investors," said Michele Flores, Chief Operating Officer of Brazos Residential. "Drawing upon my 30+ year career in multifamily property management, I am looking forward to being a part of Brazos Residential's next adventure. I am eager to build, grow, and develop our teams and create tailored, outstanding outcomes for our residents."

Will Hancock, Co-founder, and Managing Partner, emphasized, "Efficient and finely tuned operations will be the most significant determinant of Brazos' success, especially in today's market. Michele's impressive track record of achievements in the multifamily industry and her profound market insights will prove invaluable to BRM."

Founded in 2022, Brazos Residential owns, operates, and manages multifamily real estate assets for institutional and high-net-worth investors across the country. Brazos has nearly 4,000 multifamily units across the American Sun Belt, predominantly in Texas and North Carolina. Brazos Residential is comprised of a dynamic team of real estate, private equity, accounting, and capital markets professionals who oversee a multifamily real estate investment portfolio valued at over $425 million.

For more information, please contact Taylor Leander, Director of Investor Relations, at Investors@BrazosResidential.com.

BRM (PRNewswire)

