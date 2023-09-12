The Paley Center for Media Announces the Full Lineup of Program Selections for PaleyFest NY 2023 With Citi Returning as an Official Sponsor

The Paley Center for Media Announces the Full Lineup of Program Selections for PaleyFest NY 2023 With Citi Returning as an Official Sponsor

The Paley Center for Media illuminates Midtown Manhattan with PaleyFest NY, its annual television festival featuring exciting up-close conversations with television's brightest stars and biggest names.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media is thrilled to announce the full 2023 lineup of events for PaleyFest NY, the premier television event of the New York fall season. The 11th annual festival celebrating creative excellence in television will run Wednesday, October 11, 2023 through Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. This year's festival will offer audiences entertaining and inspiring conversations and screenings with a selection of some of the best and brightest stars, creatives, newsmakers, and leading personalities in entertainment, news, daytime and unscripted television, and more. Citi is the returning Official Sponsor and Official Card of PaleyFest NY.

PaleyFest NY 2023 (PRNewswire)

This year's festival boasts an exciting lineup of events including two of America's cherished and award-winning nationally syndicated talk shows, Live with Kelly and Mark and Tamron Hall. With something for everyone, PaleyFest NY will also feature the innovative business-themed series Shark Tank, which launches its 15th season this fall, as well as the acclaimed and highly influential Sunday morning public affairs program Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. PaleyFest NY audiences will also enjoy a salute to Invincible, the dynamic animated superhero series from Robert Kirkman, based on his landmark graphic novel which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The festival will showcase the trailblazing former U.S. Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley in a special screening and conversation celebrating his inspiring autobiographical film Rolling Along; and welcome a dynamic array of influential writers to salute the 35th anniversary of The Onion, which has been a longstanding beacon of humor across the American media landscape.

Paley Members and Citi cardmembers will have access to advance ticket sales starting today, September 12, through September 15, 2023, as follows: Paley Center's President's Circle, Patron Circle (Silver, Gold, Platinum), Partner Members, and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting today, Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 am ET; Paley Members (Individual, Family, Supporting) can purchase tickets on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET. All Paley Members receive a discount on tickets. To become a Paley Member, please visit paleyfest.org. The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET until tickets sell out. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org.

"We are excited to once again shine the PaleyFest NY 2023 spotlight on a dazzling array of the shows, stars, and innovators at the forefront of media today," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. "We are grateful for the continued support from our friends at Citi returning as our official sponsor of New York's premier television festival."

"We are truly honored to have The Paley Center for Media celebrate the 15th season of Shark Tank at PaleyFest NY this year. It's an opportunity for our fans to see all Sharks in person—live and unedited—and support our endeavor to give all Shark Tank entrepreneurs a chance to achieve their American Dream," said Clay Newbill, Executive Producer, Shark Tank.

"The Paley Center holds a special place in my heart. I've been in the audience listening to unforgettable conversations, had the pleasure of moderating and now I am honored to celebrate and discuss Season 5 of the Tamron Hall show at PaleyFest NY. Along with my award-winning Executive Producer Quiana Burns, we can't wait to take the audience behind the scenes to share what it takes to build a show and engage an audience in a world like no other: daytime television," said, executive producer and host, Tamron Hall.

"As we embark on our 70th year of Face the Nation, we're honored to be part of the PaleyFest, and continue the tradition of excellence at CBS News set forth by William Paley and our predecessors at Face the Nation," said Mary Hager, Executive Producer of Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan and Executive Editor for politics at CBS News.

"I'm excited to join former editors and writers from The Onion for a compelling conversation about how the midwestern paper became the world's leading news publication and the most influential organization in human history with over 4.3 trillion daily readers," said Chad Nackers, Current Editor in Chief, The Onion.

"I have been fortunate enough to have a long history of Paley Center events with The Walking Dead over the years. I am tremendously honored to now be returning to celebrate the 2nd season of INVINCIBLE. I'm really looking forward to interacting with the fans, in-person, and fielding all their questions about what took so long with season 2, as well as sharing fun insider behind-the-scenes info that will more than likely get me in trouble," said Robert Kirkman, Executive Producer, INVINCIBLE.

The PaleyFest NY 2023 Program Lineup

Live with Kelly and Mark

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

7:00 pm

Screening, conversation, and interactive Q&A with

Kelly Ripa, Host & Executive Producer

Mark Consuelos, Host

Exclusive Reception with Kelly and Mark for President's Circle and Patron Members Only.

6:00 pm, before the event.

Tamron Hall

Thursday, October 12, 2023

7:00 pm

Screening, conversation, and interactive Q&A with

Tamron Hall, Host & Executive Producer

Quiana Burns, Executive Producer & Showrunner

Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan

Friday, October 13, 2023

7:00 pm

Screening, conversation, and interactive Q&A with

Margaret Brennan, Moderator of Face the Nation

Mary Hager, Executive Producer

Invincible

Saturday, October 14, 2023

7:00 pm

Screening, conversation and interactive Q&A with

Robert Kirkman, Co-Creator & Executive Producer

Cory Walker, Co-Creator & Co-Executive Producer

Moderated by Perri Nemiroff, Senior Producer, Collider

Bill Bradley's Rolling Along

Sunday, October 15, 2023

2:00 pm

Screening, conversation, and interactive Q&A with

Former U.S. Senator Bill Bradley

Shark Tank

Monday, October 16, 2023

7:00 pm

Screening, conversation, and interactive Q&A with

Mark Cuban

Barbara Corcoran

Robert Herjavec

Daymond John

Yun Lingner, Executive Producer

Moderated by Sara Haines, Co-host, The View

Exclusive Reception for President's Circle and Patron Members, presented by Citi, with the panel, 6:00 pm before the event.

The Onion: An Evening of Polite Mockery with America's Finest News Source

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

7:00 pm

Conversation and interactive Q&A with

Will Tracy, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Executive Producer, Succession; Screenwriter, The Menu

Seth Reiss, Former Head Writer, The Onion, Late Night with Seth Meyers; Screenwriter, The Menu

Carol Kolb, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Head Writer, IFC's Onion News Network; Writer, Community and Brooklyn Nine Nine

Robert Siegel, Former Editor in Chief, The Onion; Screenwriter, The Wrestler

Chad Nackers, Current Editor in Chief, The Onion

This PaleyFest NY event is made possible by generous support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Events and Participants are Subject to Change

While television fans eagerly await the start of PaleyFest NY, they will have the opportunity to relive some of PaleyFest's best moments on the Paley Center's YouTube channel. Some memorable highlights include conversations with the casts from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, James Corden, Yellowjackets, The Mandalorian and many more. Please visit Paley Front Row to relive these memorable events. PaleyFest supports the Paley Center's many programming and education initiatives, including education workshops serving thousands of students annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered on today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

For a full list of programming and screenings at The Paley Museum please visit: paleycenter.org or follow @PaleyCenter on Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok using the hashtag #PaleyFestNY

Media Contact

Mercedes Anderson, Head of Communications, The Paley Center for Media

mercedesanderson@paleycenter.org

Membership

The Paley Center's Membership offers free admission to The Paley Museum in New York City; advance and discounted tickets to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org/membership.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media