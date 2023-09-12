Carketa, ACERTUS Partner to Make Vehicle Transport Easier for Independent Dealers

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carketa, the dealership decision intelligence system, today announced a strategic partnership with ACERTUS, the largest automotive logistics-as-a-service platform, to make it easier for dealers of all sizes to quote, ship and receive vehicles through the Carketa platform.

Carketa Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

The integration allows Carketa's automotive dealer customers to streamline their inventory acquisition and sales process with on-demand access to ACERTUS' highly-selective, carefully-vetted network of carriers to easily quote, book, ship and track their vehicles. Carketa dealers can now seamlessly ship vehicles to and from an auction site, another dealership or direct to retail buyer. Once vehicles arrive, Carketa's platform can automatically jumpstart the reconditioning and inspection process and limit time lost in transitions.

"Streamlining the vehicle acquisition process is crucial to helping dealerships turn inventory faster and make more money," said Tim Hansen, Carketa CEO. "We're excited to join forces with ACERTUS to make moving vehicles both easier and faster for every dealership."

"Through our partnership with Carketa, we underscore our shared belief: technology is not just a tool, but a driving force for dealers to optimize their operations," said Trent Broberg, CEO of ACERTUS. "As ACERTUS joins hands with Carketa, we're not just merging technologies, we're forging a path for independent dealers to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape."

Dealerships of all sizes can take a test drive of the Carketa platform today at carketa.com/demo and begin shipping with ACERTUS immediately. Current Carketa customers can generate quotes & complete orders all within the platform by signing in and selecting "Transportation".

About Carketa

Carketa is the dealership decision intelligence system that helps automotive dealers turn inventory faster to maximize their profits. From acquisition to sale, we make every step easier for the entire team at the dealership. With live market data from more than 20 million vehicle listings plus customizable reconditioning and inspection templates, managing inventory has never been easier. Carketa was founded in 2018 & built by dealers looking for better reconditioning and inspection software to improve their own dealership.

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS is the only omnichannel automotive logistics platform that provides end-to-end solutions for vehicle lifecycle management. With a focus on technology and innovation, ACERTUS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including vehicle transport, storage, maintenance, title, registration, and compliance services, among others. With one company to handle the entire vehicle journey, this strategy dramatically improves efficiency and reliability for customers. For more information visit www.ACERTUSdelivers.com .

SOURCE Carketa Inc.