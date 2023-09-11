EVE Energy Steals the Show at IAA Mobility 2023 With Flagship Power Cell Solutions

MUNICH, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Automobile and Smart Mobility Expo (IAA MOBILITY 2023) officially kicked off in Munich, Germany, on September 4th, and EVE Energy, a leading global lithium-ion battery manufacturer, was on hand to make a splash with its power cell solutions for passenger vehicles. The company also held an eagerly anticipated launch event under the theme "π-SYSTEM: Less but More" at its booth.

The event highlighted the groundbreaking achievements of EVE Energy in the cylindrical battery field over the last 20 years. Alexander Holden, Senior Vice President at EVE Power International OEM Department, was on hand to introduce the company and its mission during the event while Dr. Xu Yuhong, Vice President of the EVE Energy Battery System Research Institute, also delivered a speech to the attendees. Since launching, the company's innovative technology has garnered much interest from numerous clients, attracted by its superior battery performance, manufacturing efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The company has achieved much success in standardizing the design, manufacturing, and recycling processes for large cylindrical batteries. In terms of design, the 46mm diameter large cylindrical batteries can be adjusted in height to accommodate various vehicle models, from A, B, or C-segment sedans to SUVs. For manufacturing, production time for large cylindrical batteries has been reduced to just seven days, streamlining the process by 30% compared to traditional methods. This has led to a remarkable 40-fold increase in production efficiency compared to conventional battery assembly lines, aligning with the demands of the mass-production era.

Several types of large cylindrical cells have already entered the C-sample testing phase, with the company's one-millionth 46-series large cylindrical battery produced in June. Output is scheduled to hit two million later this month, while large cylindrical battery packs have been successfully produced since August.

In a rapidly evolving power battery market, consumers are increasingly focused on battery endurance and fast charging capabilities, while also emphasizing green values such as low carbon emissions and environmental sustainability. EVE Energy is committed to using green energy sources and recycled materials to achieve carbon neutrality for its large cylindrical products.

The cylindrical batteries utilized in the π-SYSTEM have been developed to maximize production efficiency while minimizing overall vehicle energy consumption. With its highly integrated design and use of lightweight materials, this system features a fast-charging capability, which only takes nine minutes at room temperature to charge from a 10% to a 80% state of charge, and the max. charge current is 6.3C rate. Even in cold temperatures as low as -10℃, the π system only takes 20 minutes to charge from a 10% to 80% state of charge with a max charge current of 4.5C, and the heating rate can achieve 2℃/min.

EVE Energy believes safety is the natural attribute of power batteries, and the π-SYSTEM is designed with three safety strategies to achieve this attribute: the first one is fixation, to ensure the mechanical integrity of pack components and cells in any of abuse condition, the second one is degassing, to ensure all cells can only vent from the cell bottom in any abuse condition, the third one is cooling, to ensure surrounding cells temperatures can be managed under 50℃. During his presentation, Dr. Xu Yuhong showed a video briefing that the π system can open a cell vent within 4 mill-seconds, and release 90% enthalpy within 2.98 seconds preventing thermal propagation. Additionally, the system features a unique π-shaped cooling structure to build the heat transfer pathway at the right, left and top side of individual cells, which ensures the reliable fast charging capability and thermal safety.

The company's large cylindrical products are designed to revolutionize transportation electrification by reducing overall society costs and providing customers with a lower carbon footprint and a more convenient travel experience. The company is constantly exploring and innovating in the field of new energy vehicles, with a dedication to providing higher-quality products and greener, sustainable, reliable solutions for global customers. Together, EVE Energy is working toward a brighter and more sustainable future for green transportation.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially in the Internet of Things and the energy internet. Currently, EVE Energy has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 4,990 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, obtained over 5,910 national patents in China. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap with a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, the manufacturing process, the supply chain, and resource management, and was named a "National Green Factory."

For more information about EVE Energy, please visit https://www.evebattery.com/en.

