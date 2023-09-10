WorldSkills Lyon 2024: One Year To Go before the world’s largest skills competition

In 1 year to the day, from 10 to 15 September 2024, France will host WorldSkills Lyon 2024 in Eurexpo, Lyon.

LYON, France, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- France, the Métropole of Lyon, and the city of Lyon have been selected to host the WorldSkills Competition from 10 to 15 September 2024: 1,500 Competitors coming from 65 countries and regions will compete in 64 skills to demonstrate their excellence and expertise in front of 250,000 visitors.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024, an unprecedented national and international mobilization around trades, skills, and excellence.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is the result of an exceptional mobilization of skill sectors, training organizations, local authorities, and institutions supporting young people and skills with the aim of highlighting the excellence of the skills, as well as the passion and commitment of young people. It is a real springboard and catalyst for the development of vocational training, in line with the needs of industry.

Max Roche, President of the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 Organizing Comittee, said, "Organizing WorldSkills Competition 2024 is an opportunity to show that vocational training routes are routes of excellence. Most of the skills represented are experiencing labour shortages. This event can motivate young people to choose these essential and meaningful skills. This event, which is unique in the world, also serves to prove that these skills, which have always existed, are evolving and know how to be innovative. What is at stake now is to show their reality and to respond to the modern challenges of these skills in terms of employability, attractiveness, and teaching systems"

WorldSkills Lyon 2024: More than a Competition, a key stakeholder in the French landscape for 2023-2024

Much more than a Competition, WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is a portfolio of events designed to bring together and inspire actions among skills and vocational training stakeholders, in France and around the world, with our values of openness, generosity, unity and excellence. The French government is fully committed to hosting the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon. The French President has, on a number of occasions, reaffirmed his commitment to vocational training, which he describes as a "national cause".

President Emmanuel Macron even declared, "In September 2024, France and Lyon will host the wonderful WorldSkills Competition, where young people from 65 countries and under the age of 23 will be able to showcase their professional capabilities side by side across 64 skills. We are proud to be doing so, and every year I welcome the young people who win these competitions. And in 2024 we are going to organize it."

Commitment to young people and education: half of the 250,000 visitors will be school students

We want to create an immersive visitor experience for young people at the Competition venue, and to use the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 event to raise awareness among students and teachers from the start of the 2023 academic year, showing that vocational training is a path to excellence and personal fulfilment.

Sustainable development and WorldSkills Lyon 2024: our commitment to a sustainable event

We have developed a demanding and measurable CSR strategy comprising both sustainable and socially responsible objectives in terms of accessibility, inclusion, and a virtuous economy. WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is committed to transparency and fully intends to put its words into action. Our objectives are founded on compliance with recognized standards and certifications, in particular the ISO 20121 certification, the main standard attesting to the sustainability of an event and its management system.

2,500 Volunteers will be recruited and trained for the WorldSkills Competition

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is also about building a community through an ambitious volunteer programme. 2,500 volunteers will be recruited, with the aim of promoting social inclusion and diversity. In particular, we want to include people who are excluded from the labour market and 20% of minors with their parents. It will also provide greater Lyon with a pool of committed citizens with an awareness of the challenges our region faces.

