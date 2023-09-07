Uptake Alliance, a New Venture Development Program, Debuts to Commercialize and Scale Climate Tech

Now Accepting Applications from Entrepreneurs and Startups

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uptake Alliance , a new venture development program to commercialize and scale innovative climate solutions in New York State, is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs and startups. The program creates the market conditions for frontier climate tech companies to thrive with the latest industry connections and partnerships while helping them secure non-dilutive funding and the private capital necessary to deploy clean energy and clean transportation technologies, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase energy efficiency. Accepted startups will engage with corporate partners to help meet their customer needs and provide market-ready climate solutions.

The new program, administered by ADL Ventures and supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ( NYSERDA ), offers a new website at uptakealliance.com that provides a single point-of-entry for climate tech entrepreneurs and startups looking to do business in New York State. Features include matchmaking, digital content, events, thought leadership, and industry resources. Startups located anywhere in the world are eligible to apply. ADL Ventures was recently awarded $8.5 million from New York State to administer this new ClimateTech Growth Platform .

"Uptake Alliance exists to ensure the adoption of market-ready climate technologies," said Chris Richardson, Executive Director of Uptake Alliance and Partner at ADL Ventures. "We create the conditions for corporate and entrepreneurial innovation to converge. Uptake is a single concept that powerfully captures our dual focus on delivering financial performance and climate impact."

Uptake Alliance will also offer up to $2 million in grant funding to pilot or deploy first-of-a-kind solutions that curb the impact of climate emissions to meet New York State's climate and clean energy goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, "Leveraging local and global technologies that lower emissions while at the same time stimulating market growth is a win-win for the environment and our clean energy economy. NYSERDA is proud to support this new program that will help emerging climate tech companies form new partnerships seeking to develop solutions driving greater energy efficiency throughout New York State."

Industry stakeholders, including utilities, corporate partners, investors, and mentors interested in joining Uptake Alliance to support new technologies, be matched with startups, and cultivate solutions that remove technical barriers to scaling climate technology solutions should visit uptakealliance.com .

Uptake Alliance is an intersectional community of startups, corporations, utilities, investors, and policymakers. Together, we are helping to create the market conditions for frontier climatetech ventures to thrive. Our global venture development program connects organizations with technical challenges to startups with novel solutions - making a regenerative impact on business performance, startup revenue, and everyone's climate future. For more information, please visit www.uptakealliance.com.

ADL Ventures develops and launches clean infrastructure innovations. By bridging the gap between incumbents and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, we deliver the full innovation life cycle from strategy to development to launch.

