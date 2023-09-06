DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical, the nation's leading distributor of pre-hospital supplies, equipment and solutions, has partnered with FOAMfrat, to launch a new, relevant, high quality online education platform; Bound Tree EDU, (www.boundtree.com/education) offering CAPCE-accredited continuing education (CE) courses for first responders, EMTs and paramedics

Bound Tree Medical Partners with FOAMfrat to Offer CE Courses for EMS Through Bound Tree EDU www.boundtree.com/education

Bound Tree EDU will offer individual and corporate solutions, both of which include access to over 150 hours of on-demand and live EMS courses. All courses meet the recertification requirements for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT), a U.S. certification agency covering prehospital medical providers. New Bound Tree EDU users will automatically get five continuing education courses at no cost when signing-up.

In addition, when using a corporate account, EMS agency administrators can manage their employee rosters by assigning and tracking the Bound Tree EDU courses completed by their teams. Administrator users can also host their own content, manage learning, and write customized assessments that can be created specific to their own departmental standards or state requirements. The new site's Learning Management System (LMS) stores course completion records, certificates and performance analytics for easy user management later.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with FOAMfrat to offer engaging, animated and live CE courses to the EMS market," said Rob Meriweather, President, Emergency Preparedness at Bound Tree. "We understand how hard it is for EMS leaders to hire, train and retain talent, and we believe this solution is an added benefit to be used to attract new hires and sharpen the skills of current EMS professionals," he continued.

Bound Tree EDU is another solution from Bound Tree that aligns with the company's mission of helping America's first responders save minutes and lives. By spending less time on administrative tasks, EMS agencies can instead focus on helping those that need medical care in our communities. Bound Tree EDU will help responders stay clinically astute , in a quick, easy-to-use site, with exciting, thought-provoking programs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bound Tree to launch Bound Tree EDU to deliver an enhanced learning experience for both individual users and EMS agency administrators," said Sam Ireland, Co-Creator at FOAMfrat. "Partnering with Bound Tree and leveraging its model, expertise, and customer focus enables us to offer greater convenience and education to clinicians across the country," he continued.

About Sarnova and Bound Tree Medical

Sarnova is the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company consists of six major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Allied 100, Digitech, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Bound Tree Medical is a leading, nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals to EMS, fire and other first responders. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About FOAMfrat

FOAMfrat is a leading online medical education company that started as a free blog and podcast dedicated to advancing prehospital and critical care education. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, FOAMfrat empowers clinicians with the knowledge and skills they need to provide exceptional care in challenging environments. For more information, visit www.FOAMfrat.com.

