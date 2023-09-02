Farmers Insurance® Deploys to Help Customers Impacted by Hurricane Idalia; Establishes Relief Sites in Florida and Georgia

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Hurricane Idalia, Farmers Insurance® has established relief sites in Perry, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga., where customers impacted by the storm can meet directly with Farmers® claims representatives who specialize in catastrophe response.

Farmers, Foremost® and Bristol West® customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations in Florida and Georgia:

Florida : Perry Winn-Dixie , 2057 S Byron Butler Parkway, Perry, FL 32348

Georgia : Valdosta Home Depot, 1825 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA 31601

Customers can also file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com Foremost.com or BristolWest.com

Calling their agent

Calling the 24-hour claims center:

Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app

(TRS) For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

