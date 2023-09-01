Original Artwork from Hawaii-Based Artist Raises $24,900 for Maui Strong Fund

HONOLULU, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawaii wildfires, which began early in August, have claimed many lives and devastated hundreds of homes and businesses. This ongoing tragedy, which has ravaged the island of Maui, including the historic town of Lahaina, is already one of the deadliest fires in recent U.S. history.

“Eye In The Sky” by Chris Sebo (PRNewswire)

In response to this urgent situation, Park West Gallery and Oahu-based artist Chris Sebo have raised nearly $25,000 for the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. John Block, Executive Vice President said, "The true philanthropic nature of our collectors and artists warms my heart — in a world going through tumultuous times, they always step forward to help".

During the regularly scheduled online telecast auction on Sunday, August 20, 2023, Park West Gallery partnered with Oahu-based artist and 2021 Made in Hawaii Champion Chris Sebo to raise money for the island of Maui, its people, places, and animals. Principal auctioneer Cole Waters said, "Chris Sebo graciously made available a framed, 24x30, unique one-of-a-kind original painting on canvas titled 'Eye in the Sky." The artist appeared on video to show off and discuss his artwork during the auction, saying, "I wanted to do something to make a difference for the people of Maui," adding, "I was so happy to offer up this painting that features a fiery red and orange sky above a peaceful ocean scene lapping up on the beach, and ecstatic to be able to use my art to help people and, in partnership with Park West, raise a significant amount of money for the Maui Strong Fund, a collection of local organizations doing great work on the ground in Lahaina and beyond."

The Maui Strong Fund is working with local leaders, members of the community, and non-profit organizations to provide financial resources and, crucially, to prioritize and support the immediate and long-term recovery needs of the people, places, and animals affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

The winning bidder of "Eye in the Sky" is a longstanding Park West Gallery collector. They have donated $24,900 directly to the Hawai'i Community Foundation and will soon be receiving Chris Sebo's stunning work of art.

As a vital member of the greater Hawaii art community through the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery on the Waikiki Beach Walk in Honolulu, Park West Gallery is committed to helping the island of Maui heal from this tragedy. In addition to the art auction, Park West has donated a variety of essentials including non-perishable food, pet food, baby formula and diapers, feminine hygiene products, and more, and will continue to look for additional ways the organization can help the recovery process in the months to come.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Pegg

kpegg@parkwestgallery.com

248.204.6807

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Park West Gallery