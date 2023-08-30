Sentry recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Employer

Mutual insurer is now among the top 35% of Wisconsin employers

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance has earned its place on Forbes' Best-in-State Employers list once again. In Forbes' 2023 rankings, Sentry climbed 13 spots from last year to 22nd, and now stands among the top 35% of leading employers in Wisconsin.

"We're very pleased to learn from the Forbes Best-in-State surveys that our employees consider Sentry one of the best Wisconsin companies to work for," said Pete McPartland Sentry Chairman and CEO. "This award reflects a culture that has for decades been built on teamwork, openness, hard work, and having fun together. The culture that we benefit from today was made possible by the foundation that was set by our retirees over the years."

Founded in 1904, Sentry is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies in the United States. The company employs more than 4,900 individuals nationwide, with about half living and working in Wisconsin.

To determine the Best-In-State list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey employees working across the United States at companies with more than 500 employees. Participants were asked if they'd recommend their employer to friends and family, and to evaluate their employer in terms of working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development, and company image.

Participants were also asked to assess employers beyond their own—evaluating companies that stood out positively or negatively.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2023. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,900 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

