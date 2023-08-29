Wiregrass Gives Back
FDA Roundup: August 29, 2023

Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

  • On Monday, the FDA informed consumers in Treating and Dealing with ADHD about FDA-approved treatments to help reduce the symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD, and improve functioning in children as young as age 6 years old.
  • On Friday, the Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration (IFSAC) — a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) — published its upcoming priorities for calendar years 2024 - 2028.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)
