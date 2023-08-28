Teleperformance honored by Singapore Airlines with CEO service excellence award for outstanding partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it was honored by Singapore Airlines (SIA) with the CEO Service Excellence Award as an Outstanding Partner. The award recognizes Teleperformance for its customer care support of SIA customers across Europe.

In recognizing Teleperformance with the award honored, SIA cited Teleperformance for its unwavering commitment to compassionate customer care. In the first year of its partnership, the Teleperformance launched unique dashboard tracking of SIA customer escalations, which helped the Teleperformance customer care team serve Singapore Airline's customers 50-70% faster. The proprietary dashboard provided Teleperformance with greater visibility into the escalation and helped categorize high-priority customer requests.

"This recognition reflects the collective hard work of our team, our culture of innovation, and passionate focus on the customer to deliver against our promise of providing superior customer care on behalf of Singapore Airlines," said Charlotte Foucteau, CEO, Teleperformance Greece. "Teleperformance has led the way in leveraging digital solutions to deliver experiences that wows customers. We are proud to be recognized for this achievement."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

