SISTAS IN SALES ANNOUNCES KERRY WASHINGTON AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR ITS 'SISTAS IN SALES SUMMIT,' THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN OF COLOR IN SALES

'Sistas In Sales Summit' announces its expansion with the introduction of a week-long series of programming and private events for executive and aspiring women of color sales professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sistas In Sales (SIS), the leading global organization serving women of color across the sales sector is thrilled to announce that acclaimed actress producer and advocate, Kerry Washington, will serve as the keynote speaker for its annual Sistas In Sales Summit. Celebrating its sixth year, the 2023 Sistas In Sales Summit presented by Walmart Connect, welcomes the introduction of #SISWeek, a week-long series of programming and private events across New York City, leading to the culminating conference taking place Thursday, September 21st through Saturday, September 23rd at the Glasshouse in Midtown East – New York City's preeminent 75,000 square foot venue with breathtaking views and cutting-edge technology. The expansion is a testament to the summit's theme, "We Are Here," which serves as a proclamation empowering the identities, ingenuity and advancement of women of color in sales, while also emphasizing the network's commitment to creating a hub for industry innovation and pipeline opportunities for professionals to succeed within the sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kerry Washington as our keynote speaker and to introduce an exciting expansion. Kerry Washington's achievements as a trailblazer and dedication to equity and social causes deeply resonate with our mission. Her participation is expected to be a source of inspiration and empowerment for attendees, echoing the organization's commitment to representation and diversity, said Chantel George, CEO and Founder of Sistas In Sales. Chantel George expressed, "This year is special because we are expanding our content to provide solutions to the specific needs of mid-senior-level professionals while also building pipeline opportunities for early-career professionals to start with success. We are grateful to our partners for supporting our vision of taking our programming a step further this year and look forward to connecting with our global community of women in NYC this year."

Deepening its commitment to its 8,000-strong community of mid-senior level sales professionals around the world, the Leadership Summit sponsored by Google is a one-day, invite-only event tailored for senior leaders that will address topics inclusive of AI, cloud, people management, P&L, strategic business and more. Commencing the 6th Annual Conference programming is the first Sistas In Sales Power 100 Gala, which is set to honor industry trailblazers including Bonita Stewart, VP of Global Partnerships at Google; Ben Keith, Strategy and Business Development Manager of DEI at Walmart Connect; Michelle Ward McGee, Director of Global Culture at Microsoft; and Aimee Frank, Area Vice President of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce.

#SISWeek will feature a series of private brunches, lunches, dinners, and happy hours hosted by Netflix and Walmart Connect tailored and introduces three new experiences — the Aspiring Sellers Summit (Sept. 20), Leadership Summit (Sept. 21) and the first-ever Sistas in Sales Power 100 Honoree Gala (Sept. 21). Identifying the need for pipelines of access and opportunity that nurture the advancement of the next generation of sales professionals, the Aspiring Seller Summit, taking place at LinkedIn's New York City location, is SIS's inaugural event designed exclusively for early talent, recent graduates, and individuals transitioning into sales. Powered by SAP, Unilever, Microsoft, Opportunity @ Work and LinkedIn, the one-day event will feature unique content and resources to jumpstart the success of early-career sales professionals.

The 2023 Sistas in Sales Summit is also supported by Oracle, Motive, Workday, Braze, Dynatrace, Pinterest, Snapchat, Docusign and TikTok. This one-of-a-kind in-person experience will be full of executive conversations and intimate networking opportunities to connect industry leaders and rising professionals in the sales community.

About Sistas In Sales, Inc.:

Since 2018, Sistas In Sales (SIS) has worked to empower women of color through distinct networking, training, and career opportunities across the sales sector. SIS is the first international organization to serve women of color in professional sales careers with more than 8,000 members across the globe. SIS's membership represents a broad range of diverse women in media, software, finance, IT, education, and tech sales - with a focus on sharing knowledge and resources to build community, sisterhood, and empowerment through mastering the sales craft.

