Bluehost WordPress Hosting Ranked Top Tier by Review Signal

Review Signal's 2023 WordPress Hosting Performance Benchmarks recognize Bluehost performance as a Top Tier solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, one of the leading, innovative WordPress solution providers in the world, announced today that its WordPress hosting solutions have earned a Top Tier ranking by Review Signal in the 2023 WordPress Hosting Performance Benchmarks.

(PRNewsfoto/Bluehost) (PRNewswire)

As an industry leader, Bluehost has a firmly established platform that is meticulously monitored and consistently maintained. WordPress hosting optimizations are vital for smooth site functionality, efficient speed, and robust security. Investing in specialized hosting empowers WordPress users to succeed and thrive in their digital spaces while ensuring the best experience for their visitors. The qualities that set Bluehost's WordPress hosting apart include the following:

A seamlessly integrated global Content Delivery Network (CDN) to help customers reach a global audience with their websites and online stores

Solid State Drive storage (SSD) that significantly enhances speed for data retrieval and data transfer

Amplified compute resources offering extended CPU time to serve higher number of concurrent web server connections and elevated traffic levels, maintaining peak performance by addressing each request promptly

Delivering the latest PHP advancements including the latest 8.2 release that boosts both speed and security

Performance tuning for entire software stack including object and opcode caching

Auto-installation and managed upgrades ensuring the WordPress software and curated third party plugins are installed correctly and optimized for the server environment

24/7 monitoring for our overall environment to ensure consistent uptime, performance, and optimized user experiences

All customers were deployed and supported on an enhanced hosting infrastructure customized and tuned for scalable performance

Bluehost's technological advancements and optimizations provide a balance of performance and reliability in the best interest of WordPress users around the globe. In addition to great performance, Bluehost's WonderSuite eliminates common pain points and makes it easier for small businesses to get online quickly.

The goal of Review Signal's benchmarks research is testing the performance of specialized WordPress hosting. The two measures used to determine performance are peak performance and consistency. Peak performance is measured using a load testing tool, named k6, which emulates large numbers of users visiting a website and watching how well the hosting responds under these stressful conditions. Consistency is measured using uptime monitoring to make sure that the servers remain available for a longer duration of time.

Bluehost earned a Top Tier WordPress Hosting (Full Star) ranking, which is awarded to companies who maintain 99.9% uptime throughout the entire testing period and show little to no performance degradation during load testing, primarily focused on error rate and consistent response times.

To learn more about Bluehost's Top Tier WordPress Hosting improvements, please visit bluehost.com.

About Bluehost

Bluehost is a leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Media contact:

Paola Gonzalez

corporatecommunications@newfold.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluehost