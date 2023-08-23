Rapid4Cloud announces a significant enhancement to its executive leadership

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move aimed at driving the next level of growth and capitalising on the market opportunity, Rapid4Cloud's Board of Directors today announced significant enhancement to its executive leadership with the addition of the new CEO, Sean Harmon.

Since 2019, Rapid4Cloud has experienced strong growth and is now poised to propel the company to the next phase. "We are at a point where we can take the company to the next level. The first action in this strategic plan is the introduction of our new Chief Executive Officer," said Philip Martin, Founder of Rapid4Cloud.

Stepping into the CEO role is Sean Harmon, an accomplished entrepreneur and business leader with 30 years of experience in the sales and executive leadership. Sean's industry knowledge and operational expertise make him the ideal leader for Rapid4Cloud's next phase of growth.

Philip Martin, a recognised pioneer in Oracle Cloud automation, will transition from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). His innovative vision will continue to guide the company's technology direction.

"Sean's strong leadership and operational experience make him the ideal leader for Rapid4Cloud's next phase of growth," added Philip. "In my new capacity as Chairman and CTO, I look forward to working closely with Sean and our talented team to continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that simplify and transform the way businesses engage with Oracle Cloud Applications."

"I am extremely excited to join the Rapid4Cloud team. Philip has built an incredible product and team of technical and functional experts to address and assist in the significant movement of Oracle applications customers to the Oracle Cloud and also to help support them once they are live in Oracle's Cloud Application environment. Enhancing our go-to-market motion through improved market awareness, focus on partners (both System Integrators and MSPs) as well end users, and strengthening our relationship with Oracle is critical to both our success as well as the success of our Customers," said Sean Harmon, CEO.

With this strategic shift in leadership, Rapid4Cloud reaffirms its commitment to driving technological innovation, enhancing customer service, and fostering growth.

